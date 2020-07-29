Speak up to help law enforcement track down suspects

Editorial

Cape Girardeau police have made two arrests in connection to the recent homicide of Anthony Miller.

Miller, 21, was killed July 20 in a Cape Girardeau apartment. Video surveillance showed five people entered the apartment through the kitchen door. Cape police reported that Brandon M. Pratt, 32, of Cape Girardeau was apprehended Friday and Robert E. Simmons Jr., 40, of Cape Girardeau was peacefully taken into custody Monday.

Law enforcement officials are looking for three additional suspects: Clarence J. Smith, 28, of Cape Girardeau; Jaden T. Young, 20, of Cape Girardeau; and Derrick D. Stafford, 20, of Mounds, Illinois. Those who know the whereabouts of these suspects or have other information regarding this case should contact Cape Girardeau PD at (573) 339-6621 or through the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313. You can also contact police by texting "CAPEPD" to 847411.

It's vital for those who witness or have information regarding violent criminal activity to speak up. Too often, those who know something stay quiet, making it difficult for law enforcement to track down and prosecute the responsible parties. That is currently the situation with the murder of 15-year-old Madison Robinson, who was tragically gunned down nearly a year ago. If you know something, speak up. Help law enforcement track down those responsible. Doing so can help prevent future acts of violence.