Jr. Dragster double winner on her birthday!

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by John Bisci
Sunday, July 26, 2020
World Wide Technology Raceway

Madison, Illinois

July 25, 2020

Photo: John Bisci (free for all media to use)

Tori Bryan with her parents in victory lane.

Tori Bryan of Jackson, Missouri, won twice on July 25 -- her birthday -- at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Bryan won the NHRA Jr. Dragster Lightning class by defeating Sam Stewart in the final round of eliminations, then went on to beat Sam's sister, Sarah Stewart, in the NHRA Jr. Dragster Run-off.

