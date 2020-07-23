Prayer 7-23-20
O Lord, we ask you for wisdom and that you would direct our steps each day. Amen.
Lynwood Christian Academy to begin classes in AugustAs many schools discuss reopening plans for the fall, a new private K-8 school will be opening in Cape Girardeau. Lynwood Christian Academy is an extension of the ministry of Lynwood Baptist Church and places a permanent location for the former...
Voters to decide on Medicaid expansion in August4Should Medicaid coverage be expanded to include thousands of Missourians who are currently not eligible for the medical assistance program? That question will be put to Missouri voters next month in the form of Amendment 2, the Medicaid Expansion...
Jackson schools safety manager says reopening never been as complicatedJackson School District associate superintendent Keenan Kinder will begin his 24th year in public education when the district reopens for classes Aug. 24. It is safe to say Kinder, nor any educator, has ever seen anything as complicated as getting...
Looking for the helpers? Here you goThe pandemic increased the need for services provided by Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri, said Susan McDowell, chief programs officer. "From mental health services to parenting education and support, bolstering our communities...
Local private schools prepare for in-person classes in the fallNearly a month prior to start of fall classes, local private schools are finalizing plans to bring students back to classrooms amid the coronavirus. At Notre Dame Regional High School, classes will be held primarily face-to-face with an online...
Cape First Family Day to provide services, food, supplies this yearCape First Churchs annual Family Day will provide free resources to the community this year, communications pastor David Urzi said. In the past, Cape First has hosted a free demolition derby, he said, but this year it was agreed that providing...
Cape County reports increase in coronavirus recoveries WednesdayCape Girardeau County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a total of 527. Of those new cases, six were reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, two were from Jackson and four from elsewhere in the county. Sixty-six new recoveries were...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/23/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 20 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
Jackson Municipal Band celebrates 100 yearsIn 1920, Albert Roloff recruited a group of boys who would become Jacksons municipal band, and now, 100 years later, the band is marking the occasion with a proclamation by Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs at the regular Thursday night concert and a...
Coronavirus spikes requests for Cape County absentee ballotsA record number of Cape Girardeau County residents have asked for an absentee ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election. As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,463 requests to vote absentee have been received by the office of County Clerk Kara Clark Summers....
Police request public assistance identifying 3 suspects in Monday morning homicide4Police have released photos of three suspects in a homicide committed early Monday morning in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau. The photos were captured by a surveillance system at the scene of the homicide, according to a news...
Demolition begins inside old Cape police headquartersMajor renovations are underway at Cape Girardeaus former police headquarters, which, by this time next year, will be the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouris new home. Sledgehammers began swinging earlier this month inside the two-story,...
Anniversary nears of Truman's landmark military desegregation order1Perhaps forgotten in the annals of history is a bold move Missouris only Oval Office occupant made 72 years ago this Sunday to improve race relations. On July 26, 1948, President Harry Truman ordered the desegregation of the U.S. military. (The...
Cape County exceeds 500 coronavirus cases, counties report increase in cases Tuesday10Cape Girardeau County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, exceeding 500 cases in the county for a total of 515 positive cases. There are 275 recoveries and three deaths in the county. Fifteen of the new cases are reported in the City of Cape...
Mobile food pantries slated in areaSoutheast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled upcoming mobile food pantries in response to COVID-19: n 6 p.m. July 30, Zalma General Baptist Church, 6369 Maple St., Zalma, Missouri n 10 a.m. July 31, Good Neighbor Pantry, 813 David Blvd., Sikeston,...
Drug trafficking charges filed against Cairo man possessing more than 400 grams of meth4A 23-year-old man is now in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail after being found in possession of a Glock 17 9mm firearm, a digital scale, nearly 40 grams of marijuana and more than 400 grams of methamphetamine. Demetrius L. McGee of Cairo,...
Gunfire exchanged Monday morning at Cape gas station3About an hour after a homicide occurred in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive early Monday morning, police responded to a report of shots fired at a gas station in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. Police responded to the shots...
Cape commissioners hear more anti-mask complaints34Calling it their personal choice not to wear face masks in defiance of a countywide requirement to do so, several people appeared before the Cape Girardeau County Commission Monday asking the commissioners to reverse the mask order that went into...
Major case squad investigating shooting death of 21-year-old Cape Girardeau man8The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a Monday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old Cape Girardeau man dead. Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a subject shot in...
African American pastor does not support BLM, praises Cape police chief6Pastor Ben Porter is an African American pastor who does not support the Black Lives Matter organization. Porter, 52, has led Gateway Church of Cape Girardeau, along with wife Rose, since 2017. While he affirms the value of Black life, he does not...
SEMO announces Protect the Nest return planSoutheast Missouri State University unveiled its return plan Monday morning, and students will be able to return to face-to-face classes Aug. 24, amid many changes aimed at making campus safer during the COVID-19 pandemic. The university is...
'Paddle' signs stay for now on Broadway in Cape6The yield to pedestrian signs installed along a four-block section of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will stay up for now. The paddle signs were initially installed in the middle of the street in April 2019 at the behest of some Broadway business...
Jackson aldermen breeze through routine agendaMembers of the Jackson Board of Aldermen acted on a number of routine agenda items during their regular business meeting Monday night. In a meeting lasting barely 20 minutes, the board: n Set two public hearings for Aug. 17, one to consider the...
Prayer for police held Monday in Cape1Jeremiah Jamieson, far left, draws a slip of paper bearing the name of a Cape Girardeau police staff member to pray for as Fred Burgard, center left, leads the group in singing "How Great Is Our God" and "Amazing Grace" during a public prayer for...
Most read 7/20/20Mask order prompts 'unusual' interest in Cape County health board19A week ago, a required face-covering order issued by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center went into effect. By weeks end, the county election board was fielding multiple emails and taking phone calls from people who want to supplant and...
Most read 7/18/20Cape County mask mandate difficult to enforce, officials say24Is Cape Girardeau County's COVID-19-related face-covering order an order or a suggestion? Enforcement would seem to be key to answering the question. So: Is anyone enforcing the order? According to the county's top health department official, that...
Most read 7/17/20Video footage shows recent instances of street boxing, fighting in Cape Girardeau5As incidents of gun violence continue to occur in Cape Girardeau, a growing group of juveniles and young adults have adopted their own method of settling disputes street boxing. Video footage published online from a July 7 gathering near the...
2020 SEMO District Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns23The 2020 SEMO District Fair has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, the fairs board of directors announced late Wednesday night in a news release. The fair was scheduled to take place from Sept. 12 through 19 at Arena Park in Cape...
Marble Hill man charged for sex crimes committed in Cape GirardeauA 45-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday on sex crime charges. Everette E. Looney, 45, now faces one unclassified felony count of first-degree statutory rape and two unclassified felony...
Ex-Cape mayor, former motorcyclist Knudtson reacts easing of helmet law9Count former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson among those with mixed emotions to Gov. Mike Parsons decision this week to sign into law legislation easing restrictions on the wearing of helmets by some motorcyclists. Parson on Tuesday signed...
Most read 7/13/20Plans for former Sears building moving ahead6The future of the vacant Sears Grand building on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau has been a looming question mark since financially-troubled Sears closed the 150,000-square-foot store last fall. That question will apparently be answered in a few...