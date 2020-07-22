Editorial
Impact of Dexter businessman's generosity continues with Shriner's donation
Shriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis recently received a generous donation from the estate of a prominent Dexter businessman who died in 2017.
Norman Harty, former bank president and founder of N.B. Harty Contractors, donated more than $8.4 million to the children's hospital, according to a recent story in the Daily American Republic. The funds, according to officials, will help support orthopedic care.
Harty was a generous man. Not only did he donate to Shriners, but in 2015 he helped fund the $700,000 annex to the Puxico Library, among other causes.
"I built the annex to the Puxico Library for all the people," Harty said at that time. "However, I did it to honor the many men and women of strong character that I credit with my own success, and to give something to future generations that will serve to shape them as well."
Norman Harty was certainly a success story in business. But more than that, he was generous with his resources. Even years after his death, Harty's philanthropic efforts are paying dividends for many worthy causes. And his worldview of giving back to others is something to be admired.
