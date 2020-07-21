*Menu
Letter to the Editor

Rust columns appreciated

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Thank you for your non-partisan columns about our political situation and the dangers of Covid-19. More voices of reason, and less inflammatory finger-pointing by columnists like Limbaugh and Ross, have never been more important in calming the waters and protecting our families.

Teri Carter, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky (formerly Kelso, Missouri)