Guard right on monument

Letter to the Editor

Kudos to Councilman Guard for his recent stance on the CSA monument decision by the Council. Thank you Mr. Guard for not taking the all too often path of simply joining the "rank and file" of council decisions in order to show unanimity among our city leaders. Thank you for taking a stance and sticking to it. Thank you for speaking your mind and following it up with a like vote, especially considering your views were both correct and in the minority.

As the ensuing weeks follow, I sincerely hope you are not summarily removed from the council for not being a "team player" as has been the case in the past with leadership on city advisory boards for having exercised their right to voice an opinion and back it up with a vote.

Percy Huston, Cape Girardeau