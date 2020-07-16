Voss is the right leader for state representative
This is a paid election letter. Click here to review our letters policy.
I am writing in support of John Voss for 147th district state representative. I have been friends with John for more than 40 years, since junior high school. We were in Boy Scouts during the same time as youth and as adult leaders with our sons. John is an Eagle Scout and continues to live the pledge he took as a youth. John was a leader in high school as our senior class president and continued as a leader while attending college in Rolla earning his engineering degree.
John enjoyed a successful career with P&G that took him around the world which provided him with business and leadership experience like no other. He chose to come back to Cape Girardeau to raise his family. John has been and remains active in our community; as a leader in Boy Scouts, Cape Area Habitat for Humanity board of directors, and currently serves as treasurer for the Cape Girardeau Public Library board of trustees.
John and I served together on the Cape Girardeau City Council. John represented not only his ward but was also able to speak from a regional perspective and took a global approach. John is always prepared for the hard discussion and is not afraid to tackle tough issues.
I am supporting John. It is the right time, and he is the right person, to represent the Cape Girardeau region. He will be accessible, a good listener, and serve with integrity and principles.
Charlie Herbst, 9 N Benton Street, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
