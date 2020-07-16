Opinion
Here's what doesn't help: Shutting down economies or attacking each other over masks
Associated Press
Rust Communications, which is based in Cape Girardeau, has newspapers in eight states. So far, we've had brushes with Covid-19 -- several employees who were exposed or sick with symptoms -- but until end of last week, only one person was "presumed" positive. The others tested negative. The "presumed positive" was a summer intern still in college who had been working remotely with news staff. Her one visit to the office was for less than 10 minutes while masked the day before she was believed infected due to a known contact, then becoming sick. (Still, we isolated the editor she worked with.) Her family doesn't appear to be worrying, because of her age, but they tell us she is "still struggling." We pray about her daily.
Our operational luck changed last week.
Never miss another column
Get Jon K. Rust's column delivered to your inbox
One employee in Arkansas tested positive, and she is hospitalized in bad shape. We are worried about her. Several employees there are now in self-quarantine; thankfully, one has already tested negative. In several other locations we have employees who are self-quarantining -- in some cases, working from home -- because of spouses or children who tested positive.
Our prayers are with them all. Meanwhile, their tightly-run operations are stressed by their absences.
Join the newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)
For months we've been doing scenario planning if someone gets sick in one of our operations. Much of the work is specialized and not easily handled by others. Much of our workforce is older than average. Only a fraction can work remotely. To mitigate the risk, most of our locations have been working in "pods" -- not mingling with other parts of the operation -- to lessen the contagion if someone contracts the disease. Staffs have been social distancing -- or wearing masks if that isn't possible. Often, we're doing both. Until last week, although some of our newspapers are in ZIP codes with high contagion rates due to meat processing plants, we were unscathed.
The impact of multiple positive cases would be so debilitating in some of our operations we've been forced to consider how to suspend a newspaper in a worst-case scenario. One of the factors outside our control is how employees spend their time outside the office. Are they being prudent? Avoiding bars (the number one risk)? Masking up? We regularly communicate about risks and best practices. And we have instituted new policies for everything from sanitation schedules to travel notification. But, ultimately, we are a team of free individuals, thank God, who must rely on each other to be responsible, especially outside the workspace. Blessedly, we have a great culture, where people root for each other and care for each other.
Like so many other businesses, though, we are in trouble if the economy doesn't rebound (and businesses don't start advertising again). Hundreds of jobs stand in the balance. Like so many other businesses, it's not easy for us to have people quarantined away from the operation for two weeks at a time (or worse). These are among the reasons we seek to implement best practices -- at minimal disruption.
What is the best chance for our nation to succeed -- and us with it? Closing down the economy is not it. A lockdown only buys time at incredible cost: human, psychological, economic. Small businesses in our town have already closed forever; locking down again will create more damage to those who need to work, as well as to their families.
So how do we manage around a deadly virus while wanting the economy to rebound and businesses to open up? It can't be one extreme or the other: either shutting everything down or acting like the virus doesn't exist. The first way leads to economic and social devastation; the second to unnecessary deaths and human pain. The middle way is to be personally responsible, socially distance, wear masks as appropriate, wash hands regularly, stay home when sick. At some point, a vaccine will come; or herd immunity will be developed.
This malady will not always be so dangerous. Already, some scientists are pointing out two differing strains of the virus developing: one that is more transmissible but less lethal, which may eventually crowd the other one out, similar to what happened with the Spanish Flu. This week we also learned good news about a possible vaccine.
In the meantime, taking personal responsibility -- social distancing, wearing masks, gathering with friends mainly outside -- is the best way to open the economy. Such precautions, even if inconvenient and at times unpleasant, preserve opportunity. On the other side, uncertainty will always be part of life. Taking precautions will not eliminate risk. And yet, opening up the economy, going back to school, rooting for each other to succeed, are all things we should be striving for. Let's do it smartly, empathetically, recognizing we're all in this together. Attacking each other -- denigrating each other -- doesn't help.
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- With local Covid numbers up, not wearing masks means vulnerable are at greater risk (7/11/20)
- Should Trump resign? A Confederate statue come down? BLM rethink its targets? (7/2/20)
- New governors report highlights Covid risk in Southeast Missouri (6/21/20)
- Power brokers manipulate crises for selfish purposes (6/18/20)
- Facebook fraud leads to attacks on local United Way, innocent women (6/11/20)
- Say it with love: Black lives matter (6/4/20)
- While still low, Cape Girardeau numbers bump back up. Here's why (5/30/20)
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (7/16/20)Cape PD chief shares insight on hires; Gov. Parson calls for special session to address crimeThis is Part 2 of an interview with Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair. At the center of the George Floyd death in Minnesota was a police officer with multiple red flags on his record, a system where officers could get lost in the paperwork, and...
-
Column (7/15/20)Serious candidate or not, Kanye raises important ideasIt was "a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high." So said Kanye West, the recently declared "Birthday Party" presidential candidate. It's about the best explanation I've heard for the non-coronavirus issues that...
-
Column (7/15/20)May religious liberty stand the test of time and cultureENON, Pennsylvania Somewhere along the line, the little village of Enon was reclaimed by the land. For years, this was where the hopes and dreams of immigrants were realized, the dreams of many Welsh Baptists and Quakers who fled their homeland when...
-
Editorial (7/15/20)Athletes, coaches offer night of inspiration at annual Semoball AwardsSaturday night's Semoball Awards, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was a bit different from previous years. But it was still an inspiring evening where many high school athletes and coaches were recognized for their efforts on the field...
-
-
Column (7/14/20)SEMO Law Enforcement Academy an asset to communityI am so pleased that Jeff Long highlighted the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy. This resource is a valuable asset to the community, and especially with Carl Kinnison as the director and Dr. Michael Brown as its founder....
-
Column (7/13/20)Senior citizens will be the deciding factor iin 2020 electionWESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania The ad shows a drive-by of a rural, post-industrial unnamed town in this western Pennsylvania county. The woman in the ad says her name is Janie. She is a fisher who caught two legal Northern pike the day her...
-
Editorial (7/13/20)Know a Newsmaker who's making a difference? Helps us recognize them.Each summer, B Magazine solicits nominations for its Newsmakers edition. And the window for this years nominations coined the Difference Makers of 2020 is open until July 20. Newsmakers are those individuals who go above and beyond in business...
-
With local Covid numbers up, not wearing masks means vulnerable are at greater riskThere's a battle taking place in the national media about the meaning of dramatically rising Covid-19 cases but decreasing deaths. Will significant spikes in hospitalizations in some metro areas translate to more fatalities? In a few weeks we'll...
-
-
-
The authoritarian left fears a level playing fieldNew York Times columnist Tom Friedman's proposal that Joe Biden shouldn't debate President Donald Trump unless "a real-time fact-checking team" is part of the mix is an ironic illustration of the closed-mindedness of the left. Why would Friedman...
-
Editorial (7/10/20)Semoball Awards back for seventh year with virtual formatFor high school students, there were many things this year that didnt happen because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Southeast Missouris top awards show for high school athletes and coaches will still be held albeit in a different format...
-
-
-
Editorial (7/8/20)County leadership wise to stock up on personal protective equipmentLast week, the Cape Girardeau County Commission authorized the use of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase up to $100,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) for county agencies. The county...
-
-
-
Editorial (7/3/20)Events return but social distancing, masks still vitalAs we celebrate the Fourth of July weekend, there's several fun events coming up in the area. n On Monday, the SEMO Conference Senior Showcase will be held at Capaha Field. Senior baseball players, deprived of their final high school baseball...
-
Editorial (7/1/20)EDITORIAL: David Cantrell represents the Spirit of America through military service, community involvementAs we near Independence Day, it's important to consider the things that make America exceptional. The American experiment focuses on freedom, the inalienable rights endowed by our Creator. Preserving that freedom takes men and women of courage. Yes,...
-
Editorial (6/30/20)EDITORIAL: Wearing a mask is vital to preventing the coronavirus spreadThe state and nation continue to reopen under a new normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many people seem to think COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror as evidenced by the lack of social distancing and refusal to wear masks in public places. On...
-
Editorial (6/29/20)EDITORIAL: Want to vote absentee because of COVID? Here are your options.The August and November elections will have a new twist. Because of the coronavirus, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation allowing those concerned about going to the polls the option of voting absentee or by a new mail-in option. Normally, we...
-
-
Editorial (6/26/20)Be safe with fireworks this Fourth of JulyFireworks will go on sale Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Some towns have already started selling the Independence Day staple, though individuals must adhere to local rules and regulations regarding when they can be deployed. Both Cape Girardeau and...
-
-
Editorial (6/24/20)Jackson to be commended for reduction in electric ratesIt's not often that government bodies reduce costs to customers, but the Jackson Board of Alderman did just that recently when it reduced electric rates by 11.5% on average. The reduction was based on a recommendation by 1898 & Co., a subsidiary of...
-
-
-
-
- Local Republican candidates foursquare behind Parson as primary day nears
- Despite rule reversal, SEMO foreign student program facing challenges
- Area school-supply drives still on, just different
- River Campus Summer Arts Festival canceled because of coronavirus
- 13 new cases reported in Scott County on Tuesday
- Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held online this year due to coronavirus
- Speak Out 7/15/20
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.