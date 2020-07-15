Editorial
Athletes, coaches offer night of inspiration at annual Semoball Awards
Saturday night's Semoball Awards, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was a bit different from previous years. But it was still an inspiring evening where many high school athletes and coaches were recognized for their efforts on the field and in the classroom.
Taking home the SoutheastHEALTH Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards were Daniel Seabaugh and Riley Burger.
Seabaugh, a Cape Central swimmer who is headed to the University of Missouri, was eligible for four events in the state's Class 1 Finals, winning all four events and setting state record times in two.
Burger is a multisport athlete who is headed to the University of Louisville to compete in track. She's won three state championships in the triple jump and picked up the long jump state title in 2019. But maybe the most impressive thing is what Notre Dame coach, educator and athletic director Jeff Graviett told Semoball.com and Southeast Missourian sports editor Tom Davis. "(Burger) is the best athlete, male or female, that I have ever coached," Graviett said.
The Bank of Missouri Male and Female Scholar Athlete of the Year were Joe Panagos of Scott City and Kennedy Theis of East Carter. And the Lifetime Achievement Award went to longtime Charleston basketball coach Danny Farmer. You can see a list of all the award winners in the Southeast Missourian story that appears with this editorial online.
Maybe the most touching moment of the night came with the premier of a short documentary that showcased the importance of sports in Southeast Missouri. Many spring sport athletes missed out this year when schools shutdown over the coronavirus pandemic. Seniors lost a final opportunity to play for their alma mater.
Though sad in one aspect, it was also inspiring to hear the athletes and coaches talk about how sports unite us. Communities rally around their schools. There are natural rivalries. And bonds of friendship and mutual respect are formed.
Paul Unterreiner, Notre Dame Regional High School basketball coach, talked about how schools from outside Southeast Missouri come here and are amazed. Unterreiner closed out the video saying, "Welcome to Southeast Missouri."
Congratulations to all the athletes and coaches. Just to be named a finalist is a significant accomplishment. We commend each athlete for the work they put forward to excel in sports and athletics.
If you missed this year's live virtual event, check it out online at Facebook.com/Semoball. You'll be inspired.
Special thanks to presenting sponsor SoutheastHEALTH; title sponsors -- The Bank of Missouri (Official Bank Sponsor), rustmedia, SEMO ESPN Radio and the St. Louis Cardinals; and sport sponsors Hudson Chiropractic and Crader Distributing and your local STIHL dealers.
