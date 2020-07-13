Editorial
Know a Newsmaker who's making a difference? Helps us recognize them.
Each summer, B Magazine solicits nominations for its Newsmakers edition. And the window for this years nominations coined the Difference Makers of 2020 is open until July 20.
Newsmakers are those individuals who go above and beyond in business and community. Previous honorees distinguished themselves with entrepreneurial vision and innovation, community volunteerism or charitable acts. Stories on the 2019 class may be found at www.semissourian.com/newsmakers, where youll also see links to previous years award winners.
The 2020 honorees will be profiled in the August edition of B Magazine and short videos about each individual will be published online. You may submit nominations at www.semissourian.com/forms/newsmakers.
This has been a unique year, to put it mildly. Not only is it important to recognize those business leaders and community champions, but this year has taught us that difference makers come from all areas of life. There are those who volunteer their time to make masks; front-line health care workers who have bravely fought the coronavirus pandemic; and educators who found unique ways to help students learn during these challenging times. And thats just to name a few. Consider those individuals who are making a difference and nominate them for this years Newsmakers. Help us shine a light on the good things local Newsmakers are doing in their communities.
Nominees must reside in the B Magazine coverage area of Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, New Madrid, Butler and Dunklin counties. Special thanks to Fresh Healthy Café for sponsoring this years Newsmakers.
