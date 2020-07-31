*Menu
Southeast Missourian

A Look Back

By Sharon Sanders
Friday, July 31, 2020
Pulbished Friday, July 2, 1976 The Statue of Liberty has been returned to her place of honor, guarding Freedom Corner after vandals threw her in a ditch in May. Martin Heider, Jackson, and Linus Quade, Burfordville, city workers, prepare her so that the arm can be remounted.
(Gordon L. McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
