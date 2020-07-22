Aaron Eisenhauer - aeisenhauer@rustmedia.com Order this photo

The Common Pleas

To understand the age of a tree, you must cut into it and examine the rings representing years of growth.

The Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse was built in 1854. Additions were made to the building in 1888. Years of renovations kept the building modern. The courthouse annex, originally the Carnegie Library, has a similar history beginning in 1921.

Now as crews begin a major renovation to the structures, demolition is cutting away years of growth, exposing original brick walls, a massive hand-hewn wooden beam and ceilings long concealed by drop tiles.