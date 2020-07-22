Renovations
The Common Pleas
To understand the age of a tree, you must cut into it and examine the rings representing years of growth.
The Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse was built in 1854. Additions were made to the building in 1888. Years of renovations kept the building modern. The courthouse annex, originally the Carnegie Library, has a similar history beginning in 1921.
Now as crews begin a major renovation to the structures, demolition is cutting away years of growth, exposing original brick walls, a massive hand-hewn wooden beam and ceilings long concealed by drop tiles.
More to explore
-
Coronavirus spikes requests for Cape County absentee ballotsA record number of Cape Girardeau County residents have asked for an absentee ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election. As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,463 requests to vote absentee have been received by the office of County Clerk Kara Clark Summers....
-
Police request public assistance identifying 3 suspects in Monday morning homicide1Police have released photos of three suspects in a homicide committed early Monday morning in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau. The photos were captured by a surveillance system at the scene of the homicide, according to a news...
-
Demolition begins inside old Cape police headquartersMajor renovations are underway at Cape Girardeaus former police headquarters, which, by this time next year, will be the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouris new home. Sledgehammers began swinging earlier this month inside the two-story,...
-
Jackson Municipal Band celebrates 100 yearsIn 1920, Albert Roloff recruited a group of boys who would become Jacksons municipal band, and now, 100 years later, the band is marking the occasion with a proclamation by Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs at the regular Thursday night concert and a...
-
Anniversary nears of Truman's landmark military desegregation orderPerhaps forgotten in the annals of history is a bold move Missouris only Oval Office occupant made 72 years ago this Sunday to improve race relations. On July 26, 1948, President Harry Truman ordered the desegregation of the U.S. military. (The...
-
Cape County exceeds 500 coronavirus cases, counties report increase in cases Tuesday3Cape Girardeau County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, exceeding 500 cases in the county for a total of 515 positive cases. There are 275 recoveries and three deaths in the county. Fifteen of the new cases are reported in the City of Cape...
-
Mobile food pantries slated in areaSoutheast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled upcoming mobile food pantries in response to COVID-19: n 6 p.m. July 30, Zalma General Baptist Church, 6369 Maple St., Zalma, Missouri n 10 a.m. July 31, Good Neighbor Pantry, 813 David Blvd., Sikeston,...
-
Drug trafficking charges filed against Cairo man possessing more than 400 grams of meth2A 23-year-old man is now in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail after being found in possession of a Glock 17 9mm firearm, a digital scale, nearly 40 grams of marijuana and more than 400 grams of methamphetamine. Demetrius L. McGee of Cairo,...
-
Gunfire exchanged Monday morning at Cape gas station1About an hour after a homicide occurred in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive early Monday morning, police responded to a report of shots fired at a gas station in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. Police responded to the shots...
-
Cape commissioners hear more anti-mask complaints33Calling it their personal choice not to wear face masks in defiance of a countywide requirement to do so, several people appeared before the Cape Girardeau County Commission Monday asking the commissioners to reverse the mask order that went into...
-
Major case squad investigating shooting death of 21-year-old Cape Girardeau man7The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a Monday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old Cape Girardeau man dead. Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a subject shot in...
-
African American pastor does not support BLM, praises Cape police chief5Pastor Ben Porter is an African American pastor who does not support the Black Lives Matter organization. Porter, 52, has led Gateway Church of Cape Girardeau, along with wife Rose, since 2017. While he affirms the value of Black life, he does not...
-
SEMO announces Protect the Nest return planSoutheast Missouri State University unveiled its return plan Monday morning, and students will be able to return to face-to-face classes Aug. 24, amid many changes aimed at making campus safer during the COVID-19 pandemic. The university is...
-
'Paddle' signs stay for now on Broadway in Cape6The yield to pedestrian signs installed along a four-block section of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will stay up for now. The paddle signs were initially installed in the middle of the street in April 2019 at the behest of some Broadway business...
-
Jackson aldermen breeze through routine agendaMembers of the Jackson Board of Aldermen acted on a number of routine agenda items during their regular business meeting Monday night. In a meeting lasting barely 20 minutes, the board: n Set two public hearings for Aug. 17, one to consider the...
-
Prayer for police held Monday in Cape1Jeremiah Jamieson, far left, draws a slip of paper bearing the name of a Cape Girardeau police staff member to pray for as Fred Burgard, center left, leads the group in singing "How Great Is Our God" and "Amazing Grace" during a public prayer for...
-
Cape County adds 31 new coronavirus cases6Two area counties each reported at least 23 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Officials with Cape Girardeau Public Health Center reported 31 new cases, bringing the countys total number of cases to 492. Of those cases, 255 involve patients in Cape...
-
Cape man arrested, charged in Bollinger County stabbing incidentAbout four hours after a victim was repeatedly stabbed Friday morning in Bollinger County, the suspect was located by a Bollinger County sheriffs deputy and apprehended in connection with the crime. Court documents show Zachary Howard, 25, of...
-
Jury service term extended in circuit courtThe 32nd Judicial District Circuit Court will not call a new jury pool in September, presiding Judge Benjamin Lewis announced in a news release Monday. There were no trials and will be no trials for jurors selected for this term, Lewis wrote in...
-
Puxico man drowns while swimming at Wappapello LakeWAPPAPELLO LAKE, Mo. -- A day of boating and swimming on Wappapello Lake ended tragically Sunday when a Puxico man drowned. The victim has been identified as Jerry L. Pennington, 55. He was pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m. by Wayne County Coroner Gray...
-
One injured in motorcycle accident near PortagevillePORTAGEVILLE, Mo. -- A Clarkton, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in New Madrid County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Jeremy R. Maddox, 43, was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Highway 162, 5 miles...
-
Legislature candidates: Reopen schools; differ on how5Local hopefuls for seats in the Missouri Legislature in the upcoming Aug. 4 primary are more or less in agreement with Gov. Mike Parsons call to reopen schools for in-person classes next month. The Southeast Missourian sought responses from nine...
-
Catfishing tournament lures fishing enthusiasts to Mississippi River1Its not of-fish-ally summer without a fishing trip on the Mississippi River. The Twisted Cat Outdoor fishing series held its fifth annual cat fishing tournament Saturday at Red Star Access in Cape Girardeau, attracting 56 fishing groups, 140...
-
Mask order prompts 'unusual' interest in Cape County health board19A week ago, a required face-covering order issued by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center went into effect. By weeks end, the county election board was fielding multiple emails and taking phone calls from people who want to supplant and...
-
Police investigate shooting; seek suspect5An investigation is underway into a shooting that injured one person Friday in Cape Girardeau. At approximately 9 p.m., police were notified suspects fired multiple rounds at a Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped on Good Hope and Benton streets,...
-
Most read 7/18/20Cape County mask mandate difficult to enforce, officials say24Is Cape Girardeau County's COVID-19-related face-covering order an order or a suggestion? Enforcement would seem to be key to answering the question. So: Is anyone enforcing the order? According to the county's top health department official, that...
-
Most read 7/17/20Video footage shows recent instances of street boxing, fighting in Cape Girardeau5As incidents of gun violence continue to occur in Cape Girardeau, a growing group of juveniles and young adults have adopted their own method of settling disputes street boxing. Video footage published online from a July 7 gathering near the...
-
2020 SEMO District Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns23The 2020 SEMO District Fair has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, the fairs board of directors announced late Wednesday night in a news release. The fair was scheduled to take place from Sept. 12 through 19 at Arena Park in Cape...
-
Here's what doesn't help: Shutting down economies or attacking each other over masks61So how do we manage around a deadly virus while wanting the economy to rebound and businesses to open up? It can't be one extreme or the other: either shutting everything down or acting like the virus doesn't exist. The first way leads to economic...
-
Marble Hill man charged for sex crimes committed in Cape GirardeauA 45-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday on sex crime charges. Everette E. Looney, 45, now faces one unclassified felony count of first-degree statutory rape and two unclassified felony...
-
Ex-Cape mayor, former motorcyclist Knudtson reacts easing of helmet law9Count former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson among those with mixed emotions to Gov. Mike Parsons decision this week to sign into law legislation easing restrictions on the wearing of helmets by some motorcyclists. Parson on Tuesday signed...
-
Most read 7/14/20Cape County face mask order to slow spread of coronavirus sparks debate84Can face masks help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County or will they lead to business closures and a loss of personal freedom for county residents? According to some, masks wont do anything to improve public health and are a form...