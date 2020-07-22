*Menu
Renovations

By Aaron Eisenhauer
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A bird flies between trees and a nest in the portico of the Common Pleas Courthouse on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Aaron Eisenhauer - aeisenhauer@rustmedia.com
The Common Pleas

Ray Duncan pries up pieces of drywall, exposing studs and the brick wall of the orignal 1854 Common Pleas Courthouse structure as crews from Penzel Construction continue the demolition phase of the historic building's renovation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Aaron Eisenhauer - aeisenhauer@rustmedia.com
To understand the age of a tree, you must cut into it and examine the rings representing years of growth.

Project superintendent David Marigeaux of Penzel Construction shines a flashlight through a doorway of an old jail cell in the basement of the Common Pleas Courthouse on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Aaron Eisenhauer - aeisenhauer@rustmedia.com
The Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse was built in 1854. Additions were made to the building in 1888. Years of renovations kept the building modern. The courthouse annex, originally the Carnegie Library, has a similar history beginning in 1921.

The original facade of the Carnegie Library is revealed as walls are removed during the demolition phase of the Common Pleas Courthouse renovation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Aaron Eisenhauer - aeisenhauer@rustmedia.com
Now as crews begin a major renovation to the structures, demolition is cutting away years of growth, exposing original brick walls, a massive hand-hewn wooden beam and ceilings long concealed by drop tiles.

Crews continue the demolition phase of the Common Pleas Courthouse renovation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Aaron Eisenhauer - aeisenhauer@rustmedia.com
