Juneteenth in Cape Girardeau: Celebration commemorates history and heritage

Free. What does that term mean to you? For me, personally, it means a lot of things. One aspect is the heroic and powerful leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his epic and profound quote: Free at last, free at last. Thank God Almighty. Free at last. Although we, as African Americans, arent completely free, we are to an extent. Weve made great strides and have come a long way. But theres still work to be done.

Im sure youve heard of the old adage, Nothing in life is free. Although Juneteenth represents a day African Americans became free, it was far from that. In fact, it came at an expensive price. On Juneteenth, I pay homage to all of our ancestors for the brave and courageous fights they fought and all the pain they endured for us so we could one day be free. Thank you.

According to Google, the adjective form of free has two meanings. One states this: Not under the control or in the power of another; able to act or be done as one wishes. The other definition states this: Not or no longer confined or imprisoned. And this brings me to Juneteenth.

A brief history lesson on Juneteenth

In a nutshell, Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of African Americans who were enslaved in the United States. It dates back to 1865. Major General of the Union Army Gordon Granger arrived in Texas on June 18, and he announced the emancipation of slaves on June 19. Henceforth, this is how Juneteenth  June plus 19 combined  was derived. The former slaves made it a holiday. One of the reasons Juneteenth became a national celebration was due to the 1968 Poor Peoples March for socioeconomic equality for all races on the Washington Mall, which, in a sense, served as a second-arm of the Civil Rights movement.

This holiday is referred to by many names: Independence Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day or Freedom Day. No matter if you prefer to call it one name over the other, what matters most is the why and the meaning of the holiday. Its an embrace of common humanity.

Juneteenth to me is not only a celebration of liberation, but a testament to what we can do when we pull together and stand up against those that prevent progress and attempt to oppress the ones we love, Tyler Camp, Cape Girardeau resident, says. We cannot erase or change history, but we can absolutely rectify it. I think this event was a wonderful way for our community to celebrate progression throughout history and a call to action to make sure it continues.

A look into One Citys Juneteenth Celebration

The first annual One City Juneteenth Celebration is one for the books. More than 800 people responded to the Facebook event. The turnout surpassed our expectations. One City, a local organization, creates space and opportunities to unite our city through resources, relationships and community. Theyve provided countless opportunities in our region, and this event was a prime example.

It was just an ordinary day with all of the different races of people who came out. People really seemed to enjoy themselves talking with each other, with most only meeting for the first time, Cape Girardeau resident Sarah McBride says.

Food, sweet treats, apparel, jewelry, organic products and more were all up for sale at the celebration. The local Cape Girardeau Dairy Queen donated dilly bars, and Andys donated custard. The Cape Girardeau community came out and supported local black-owned businesses. There were 16 vendors at this event, and nearly all of them ran out of merchandise before the three-hour celebration concluded.

A resource table was available that included African American books, literature and a list of African American books and authors, which were free for the taking. We encouraged the community to take a book, read it, then return it to our Little Free Library, which was built by one of our volunteers in less than two weeks. At the conclusion of the event, approximately 20 books by African Americans filled the shelves.

Jessica King, Toni Keesee, Michele Jackson, Kami Rhodes, and I planned and marketed the celebration. To pull off an event of this magnitude requires that village mentality. And were so thankful that One City graciously opened up their facility to allow for this celebration to be there and for all of our vendors, volunteers, donors, sponsors, media and community for being part of our village and making this event possible.

We are hoping to make the Juneteenth Celebration an annual event. We want to continue to make it even bigger and better.

The celebration was amazing. It was great to see the community come together to celebrate at a time when we need it most, Cape Girardeau resident and PORCH Director Julian Watkins says. It is obvious given recent events that the black voice has felt unheard. The Juneteenth celebration gave us the platform to celebrate black culture, heritage and excellence. It gave us the opportunity to support black businesses and show we truly live in an amazing community.

I challenge you, all races, to take part in this holiday, this rich history, and do your part. I encourage you to keep an open mind and immerse yourself with information. Knowledge is power. Theres a wealth of information out there; seek it! Become so well-versed in Juneteenth, our history, to the point you are serving as a teacher, a leader, to not only your children but to others, to your community. It can continue down the lineage.

Its up to you. Be a catalyst for change.