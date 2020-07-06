Free Online Class Teaches How To Fight COVID-19 With Food

COVID-19 is hitting hardest for those with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, and is also disproportionately striking minorities. A free course offered by Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is helping people across the country to minimize their risk, simply by changing what is on their plate.

The eight-week course, called Fighting COVID-19 with Food, began on June 16, 2020 and runs through August 4, 2020. The first class was an introduction, with the remaining seven being instructional. The seven instructional courses have been recorded and are available to anyone who signs up -- meaning that it is never too late to join.

Participants will learn how to eat in a way that reduces the effects of underlying conditions -- lowering blood sugar and blood pressure, and losing weight, for example. Improving overall health with a plant-based diet will protect against disease, and improve the severity outcome for those infected with COVID-19.

The course is taught by renowned Physicians Committee doctors Neal Barnard, MD and Venita Rahman, MD. In addition, 15 experts in plant-based nutrition will join to share their stories and helpful tips, including St. Louis-area doctor Rosa Kincaid, MD, who joins in week two.

Participants can expect to learn about the plant-based diet, how to build healthy meals, read nutrition labels, meal plan and shop, and find healthful options in their own neighborhoods and communities. To join the course, visit Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine at www.pcrm.org/nutritionclass. It is free, and as a bonus for signing up they are giving away a $50 gift card to two participants, as well as a book by Dr. Neal Barnard.

It is never too late to take charge of your health, or mitigate your risk against COVID-19. Visit PCRM now to learn more.