12-year-old attacked in downtown Cape

Police are investigating an attack on a 12-year-old male Friday night in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said at approximately 11:40 p.m., the juvenile was dancing on Main Street near Independence Street when a dark sports utility vehicle stopped in the westbound lane of Independence Street. An adult male passenger exited the vehicle and hit the juvenile in the head from behind. The suspect returned to the vehicle and quickly drove away.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a wound to the head and is currently recovering.

Hann said the attack was unprovoked and the juvenile said he did not know the suspect.

Police are currently working to locate the suspect, Hann said. Individuals with any information are encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.