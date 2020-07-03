Events return but social distancing, masks still vital

Editorial

Editor's note: This piece has been updated.

As we celebrate the Fourth of July weekend, theres several fun events coming up in the area.

* On Monday, the SEMO Conference Senior Showcase will be held at Capaha Field. Senior baseball players, deprived of their final high school baseball season, will suit up one final time. Eight teams are scheduled to participate with the first game beginning at 1 p.m. Similar senior showcase events are also being held in the coming week for track and field, golf and tennis.

* Cape Comic Con returns July 10-12 at the Osage Centre. This has traditionally been a popular event with many locals attending along with comic con enthusiasts.

* Jackson will hold its Fourth of July celebration, including a fireworks display. The City of Cape Girardeau made the decision on Friday afternoon to postpone its Great American Fourth of July event due to concerns with surging coronavirus cases. The Southeast Missourians Spirit of America presentation scheduled for the same event has been rescheduled to 8 a.m. Friday as part of Faune Riggins morning show on KZIM/KSIM. A live stream will also be available on the Southeast Missourians Facebook page.

While events are starting to return after the coronavirus lockdown, its still vital that individuals take personal responsibility. Social distance, wash your hands and wear a mask when interacting in public.

We wish everyone a safe and happy Independence Day.