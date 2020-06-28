Health officials: Possible coronavirus exposure at Sportsplex, Shawnee Sports Center

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department announced potential community exposure from a COVID-19 positive case.

In an announcement released Saturday night, officials said the potential exposures related to a known positive case of the disease associated with coronavirus.

"While performing contact tracing on a positive case reported to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, we have determined that individuals that attended activities at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex ... may have been exposed," the release stated.

Dates and times associated with possible exposure at the Sportsplex were 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 8:15 a.m. to noon Thursday; and 7:30 to 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Exposure at Shawnee Sports Center could have occurred from 5:30 to 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

"We strongly encourage anyone who was at the Sportsplex during this time period to closely monitor themselves for signs and symptoms due to the potential exposure," the release stated. "We also strongly encourage the use of facemasks or coverings by all those potentially exposed when outside of their home in public and while at work."

The release stated anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate and contact their primary care physician.

For further information individuals may contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at (573) 450-9546.