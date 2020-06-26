Why Isnt Your Home The Ritz?

Were now at the end of June and some time has passed since we were all asked to stay at home. Youve had more than a little time to look around and lots of time to think.

Maybe you were presented with the challenge of working from home and you loved it, or maybe it didnt quite work out the way you planned. I truly hope it was time well spent. Always remember, your home is your castle, your safe place. A lifetime of memories has been made here. Your home is special, and you should treat it that way!

So often, I hear the same questions from clients that cause them to delay renovations: where do I even start? How long will this take? How much will it cost? All valid questions, but dont let that slow the process. We can help. My design team and I will guide you every step of the way to help identify what is most important to you.

When we start a home project, we like to begin with a few simple questions. These questions help us understand how you really live and function in your home. Which space is most important to you? How has your lifestyle changed in the past five years? How do you expect your life to change in the next five years? Once we have these questions answered, we know were on the right track.

Whether your home revolves around your active family or you now use your home as your office, its important to find a nice balance for all aspects of your life. Selecting timeless, functional renovations are always the best option that youll rarely regret. Its still your home, and it needs to reflect your ever-changing lifestyle.

Make your home that perfect sanctuary for yourself and those most important to you. Take the time now to make it a real pleasure to stay at home.