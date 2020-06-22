Prayer 6-22-20
Lead me, O Lord, in your righteousness and make thy way straight before my face. Amen.
Black Lives Matter protests continue in Cape Girardeau at Freedom Corner4For the fourth consecutive weekend following George Floyds death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, demonstrations were held in Cape Girardeau to express local support for the Black Lives Matter movement. A few dozen demonstrators...
Cape County Commissioner Tracy promoted to captain in Navy Reserves1Clint Tracy was a naval commander when he answered a call from an old Navy buddy earlier this month. He had no idea he would leave that call as a captain select. You havent seen the message yet? his friend asked, referring to the Navys...
Kennett Hospital Revitalization Project announces plans for new hospitalKENNETT, Mo. There has been a major revision in MainstreetVentures LLCs Certificate of Need Letter of Intent in regards to the developers proposed Kennett Hospital Revitalization Project to reestablish a primary care hospital in Kennett. In a...
Poplar Bluff Senior Banquet attendee tests positive for coronavirusPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. An attendee of the Poplar Bluff High School Senior Banquet on Thursday has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district and county health officials. The school district notified those in attendance with an email early...
Most read 6/21/20New governors report highlights Covid risk in Southeast Missouri9Covid-19 cases continue to steadily increase in the area with more young people testing positive for the disease. According to Cape Girardeau County officials, at least five confirmed local cases have been connected with the Lake of the Ozarks...
Photo Gallery 6/21/20Black Lives Matter protest at Freedom CornerFor the fourth consecutive week, weekend demonstrations were held to raise local awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police. On Sunday, a group of a few dozen protestors...
Mo. military facilities named after heroes5Missouri's two largest military installations are unlikely to be among those targeted for a name change, as both are named for American heroes. In the wake of recent racial unrest across the country, some have called for the renaming of military...
Lemonade stand gets police endorsement7A cool glass of lemonade is just the ticket on a summer afternoon, and the Cape Girardeau police department had a hand in helping one lemonade stand get going. Behind Ruler Foods grocery store in Cape Girardeau, there's a small stand -- The Best...
Scott County memorial drone broken for monthsThe Scott County sheriff's department is out of the aerial search and surveillance business for the time being. Department personnel sent off for repair a broken high-definition drone, purchased with funds raised by family and friends to honor a...
Patriarchs and a pandemic: Summer season restores sense of normalcy for Father's DayAs the COVID-19 pandemic imposed unprecedented complications to the already-difficult job of parenting, mothers and fathers reinvented their home lives in previously-unimagined ways this year. Fathers of high school seniors found ways to celebrate...
Food Truck Rally in Jackson to start WednesdayA food truck rally is heading to the St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railroad depot, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting June 24, according to a social media post. The depot, at 252 E. Jackson Boulevard, will feature several vendors,...
Jackson eatery gets outdoor makeoverRodney Barnes, owner of Stooges in Jackson, said he thought the retaining wall around his restaurant parking lot looked "plain." No longer. In the last two weeks, six separate mural panels have been painted on the wall. "I did one of the Beatles...
Juneteenth events draw crowds in Cape GirardeauJuneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers brought news of the end of slavery to Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, and Friday, three events in Cape Girardeau brought people together for fun, food, music...
Counter petition opposes removal of Ivers Square Confederate monumentA petition opposing the removal of the Confederate States of America monument in Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square has been circulating on the Internet since Tuesday. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the petition, written by Erin, a Cape Girardeau County resident...
Twenty-nine new coronavirus cases reported in region Friday2More than two dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Friday. Perry County reported 13 new cases; a total of 103 positive cases, 67 recoveries and zero deaths. Union County in Illinois also experienced a spike in cases Friday, with...
SEMO Regents meet Monday, expecting painful cutsSoutheast Missouri State University's board of regents, faced with the prospect of steep state budget cuts due to high unemployment and a pandemic-stifled economy, will consider a fiscal 2021 budget Monday. On June 1, Gov. Mike Parson announced $34...
Commission moves meetings to old courthouseThe Cape Girardeau County Commission is temporarily moving its meetings across the street, from the county's administrative building in Jackson to the county's former courthouse, beginning with its next meeting at 9 a.m. Monday. Commission meetings...
Cape nursing homes begin allowing limited visits2After three months of virtual lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing homes and senior living communities in Missouri are gradually reopening their doors and in some cases their windows to visitors. As Missouri entered Phase 2 of its...
Candidates tout accomplishments, plans before SEMO Pachyderm Club9Before a crowd of 30 people at the SEMO Pachyderm Club on Thursday evening, Republican candidates for Missouri Senate District 27 took turns touting their backgrounds and accomplishments ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election. Holly Rehder, 50, of...
Cape police seek to minimize potential violence with jiujitsu, de-escalation techniques1While the Cape Girardeau Police Department regularly takes proactive measures to provide officers with self-defense and safe-detention training, the local police force has made such training even more readily available in recent weeks. Following...
Southeast Missouri perhaps most at-risk for new coronavirus spread2New data released by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) seem to show the 15-county Southeast Missouri region (Region E) may be more at risk than the rest of the state for a new spread of the novel coronavirus. However, the...
Two coronavirus deaths reported Thursday in Southern IllinoisUnion County in Illinois reported two deaths connected to COVID-19 on Thursday, with no new cases reported (168 cases, 92 recoveries). Two new cases were reported in Scott County, bringing the countys total of positive cases to 147 (99 recoveries,...
Kent Library at Southeast offering curbside pickupKent Library at Southeast Missouri State University is offering curbside pickup for students to access library resources. According to the universitys website, students may fill out an online form to request books or DVDs, and will reserve a time...
Cape County greenhouse growing legal marijuana2Some of Missouris first legal marijuana will be grown in Cape Girardeau County as part of the states medical marijuana program. Archimedes Medical Holdings LLC, which holds a marijuana cultivation license to grow cannabis at JoAnns Greenhouse in...
City breaks ground on Common Pleas project1A ceremonial groundbreaking marked the official beginning of a rehaul and new construction at Cape Girardeaus Common Pleas Courthouse and its annex, originally built as a Carnegie Library that formerly served as the citys public library. The two...
Most read 6/18/20Crawdads invade Jackson in the most delectable way"And if you gaze long into your food, your food also gazes into you." This irreverent morphing of the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche's quote was uppermost in my mind when I unpacked my to-go order from SEMO Crawfish Company. Crawdads galore,...
Celebrate Juneteenth this FridayNot one, not two, but three Juneteenth celebrations are set for Friday in Cape Girardeau. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended, and they were...
Most read 6/17/20Differing thoughts on Confederate marker in Cape, agreement on Juneteenth13The nearly 90-year old Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau, the subject of a recent petition effort, should be removed, said the president of Cape Girardeaus NAACP. Any statue reminding people of...
Most read 6/17/20All parties located safely after reported abduction in Cape Girardeau7All involved parties were located safely and released Tuesday morning after an abduction was reported at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said a father and daughter were playing at the park, and the father had to...
Most read 6/16/20Cape city council hears public comments regarding race, Confederate monuments, crosswalks13For more than an hour Monday night, members of Cape Girardeau City Council heard input from residents and discussed issues of racial discrimination, local Confederate monuments and the crosswalks on Broadway. Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder was...
Most read 6/15/20Three arrested in Sikeston shooting that killed 2, injured 73SIKESTON, Mo. Three Sikeston men face murder charges for their alleged involvement in a June 7 shooting that killed two Charleston, Missouri, women and injured seven others. Deantrell Damon Beard, 21; Antonio Marcus Johnson Jr., 20; and Tyshonne...