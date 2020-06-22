The Movement encourages people to get outside for a good cause

Editorial

The coronavirus pandemic has given us all more time at home. But that doesnt mean people should remain inactive.

Mind + Body, a health and wellness magazine produced by the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia, is encouraging area residents to get outside and exercise. And to make it a bit more fun, theres a virtual event, Movement Mind + Body, where participants can collectively engage online and compete for prizes.

Presented by Cape Bicycle and 180 Fitness, the virtual experience takes place this week. You can register online at www.semissourian.com/movement. Those who register will receive a T-shirt while supplies last, and a portion of proceeds will benefit the United Ways COVID-19 relief efforts.

This will be a fun event for a good cause. We hope you consider participating.