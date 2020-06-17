Marble Hill teenager serves as entrepreneurial inspiration

-
Column (6/18/20)Power brokers manipulate crises for selfish purposesHypocrisy and lack of seriousness abound, causing good people to question just how much politics taints everything in the world today. Determining approbation according to political favoritism is worse than dishonest. As for the media, its focus is...
Column (6/17/20)'Ghostbusters,' drive-ins and marching forward togetherBUTLER, Pennsylvania -- Last Monday was supposed to be a celebration, a coming together across the ages and across the country to mark the day "Ghostbusters" debuted in 1984, a film that made movie executives cringe but won the hearts of moviegoers....
Column (6/16/20)My brother, my superhero: What a real man looks likeMy brother, my superhero: What a real man looks like By Adrienne Ross "Being a mother is not easy. If it were easy, fathers would do it." Such a great line from "The Golden Girls," that classic sitcom I love. Everyone gets what the character Dorothy...
Column (6/16/20)GUEST COLUMN: Protecting Americans and American wayProtecting Americans and American way Editor's note: The following column originally published June 12 in National Review. By Josh Hawley In the early hours of June 2, amid violent riots in St. Louis, looters gunned down David Dorn, a retired...
Editorial (6/15/20)Safety first when enjoying time in the water this summerDespite delays because of coronavirus precautions, area pools have started to open for the summer. Others are enjoying the warm weather in their private pools. Before jumping in the water, take a moment to review safety tips for you and your...
Column (6/15/20)A presidency is a terrible thing to wastePresident Donald Trump is in the midst of a polling swoon largely of his own making. Its true that events have taken a hand a pandemic with a death toll of more than 100,000, a sharp recession, double-digit unemployment and civil unrest would be...
Column (6/13/20)MLB stalled but baseball still played near and farThis feels like 1994 -- and I'm not thrilled about it. Let me explain. My historical frame of reference is in the form of baseball. Name the year (within my baseball-watching years) and I'll tell you who won the World Series and maybe an anecdote...
Editorial (6/12/20)EDITORIAL: Flag Day and a reminder of why we standBeneath the flag, we may disagree on specific paths forward. But the best ways to improve our country are those countenanced in our Constitution, symbolized by the flag, including freedom to peaceably assemble -- and protest -- and freedom of...
Column (6/12/20)The Tariff Man and Lobster King could learn from ConfuciusApparently, the United States now has a Lobster King. This great title was bestowed upon the Trump administration's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, when the president recently threatened to impose tariffs on European Union cars if the bloc does not...
Column (6/11/20)Facebook fraud leads to attacks on local United Way, innocent womenUnfortunately, in the world of social media so many conspiracy theories abound that many people just end up believing what they want, perpetuating lies. It was common to find some commenters discounting the United Way's information as a "cover up,"...
Editorial (6/10/20)June election a reminder that every vote countsArea voters gave several tax measures a yes vote last week, giving schools and municipalities a mechanism to fund projects ranging from law enforcement to roads to capital improvements. And races for city council, board of alderman and school boards...
Editorial (6/8/20)Swimming pools reopen in Cape, Jackson with precautionsSwimming pools and parks are beginning to reopen in the area, including the Jackson Swimming Pool and Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center. The Jackson Swimming Pool reopens today. Jackson parks director Shane Anderson told the Southeast Missourian...
Editorial (6/5/20)EDITORIAL: SpaceX launch provides a point of American prideWith all that is happening in our nation ranging from the coronavirus to racial tensions reignited by the death of an unarmed black man by police in Minnesota, Saturday's SpaceX launch of two American astronauts to the International Space Station...
Editorial (6/4/20)EDITORIAL: Newspaper seeks nominations for Spirit of America awardEach year the Southeast Missourian solicits nominations for the newspaper's Spirit of America Award. This is an honor bestowed on an individual who represents the American spirit through patriotism, community involvement or entrepreneurial...
Editorial (6/1/20)EDITORIAL: New program gives opportunities to soarIf the best type of collegiate degree program is one that mixes the practical developing knowledge and skills to prepare for a career with the enjoyable yes, some people DO like math then Southeast Missouri State Universitys plan to offer a...
Editorial (5/29/20)Garner is capable, familiar choice to lead Notre DameFollowing in the footsteps of a legendary figure can be a difficult chore. The next principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, assuming the position held for two decades by Brother David Migliorino, would undoubtedly have big shoes to fill. Enter...
Editorial (5/27/20)Cape County sales tax proposal on ballot June 2On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County voters will have a chance to decide whether to enact a half-cent sales tax to fund a variety of county government functions, focusing primarily on law enforcement activities and infrastructure. Sheriff Ruth Ann...
Editorial (5/22/20)On Memorial Day we remember those who gave their life for this countryMemorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, but, more importantly, the holiday is an opportunity to remember those in the armed services who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This year is different in that many of the normal...
Marble Hill teenager serves as entrepreneurial inspiration
If you watch "Shark Tank," the ABC show that features entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas to well known business moguls, you know good ideas don't come with an age prerequisite. Likewise, not all good ideas need a national TV show get started. Just ask Judson Mayfield, 18, of Marble Hill, Missouri.
Mayfield recently won $12,000 for his manure-based skeet target product. The idea came to him while shooting clay skeet on the farm. He realized clay skeet had to be retrieve so as not to hurt the livestock, meanwhile animal manure could be left to help fertilize the ground. A better "mouse trap" was developed.
The Woodland High School graduate, who plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University in the fall, submitted the concept to the 2020 Bright Idea Contest. On June 1, he was recognized as the grand champion -- an award that came with $12,000. Mayfield plans to use $2,000 to gain a patent while saving the balance to help develop the product further.
We wish Mayfield well as he continues his studies at SEMO and develops this manure-based skeet target. And we're also inspired by the comments he made to the Southeast Missourian: "I encourage anyone that can to take part in the competition, to aim high, dream, believe and go ahead and submit!"
It's a lesson to those young and not-so-young to set big goals, be curious and work hard. The American dream is alive and well. Just ask Judson Mayfield.
