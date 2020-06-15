Mini Pop up Prom/ Graduation Walk
Due to COVID19 senior prom was canceled and graduation was postponed. My daughter, Emily Kellum was one of the many seniors who was affected by this pandemic- just to add a little happiness in her life a pop up mini prom and graduation walk was held in her honor. Thanks for all who help make this possible
Comments
