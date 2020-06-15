*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Mini Pop up Prom/ Graduation Walk

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Felicia Kellum
Monday, June 15, 2020
2020 mini pop up prom/ graduation walk

Due to COVID19 senior prom was canceled and graduation was postponed. My daughter, Emily Kellum was one of the many seniors who was affected by this pandemic- just to add a little happiness in her life a pop up mini prom and graduation walk was held in her honor. Thanks for all who help make this possible

2020 mini pop up prom held at the Arena Building June 13, 2020
2020 prom dance electric slide
2020 graduation walk

Comments