Two killed, seven injured in early morning shooting in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo.  An early morning shooting in Sikeston left two dead and seven injured.

According to a news release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers received a call at 1:46 a.m. Sunday of a noise complaint coming from a party in the 900 block of Plantation Boulevard. Police addressed the complaint and party-goers agreed to turn down the music.

Witnesses told police that shortly after officers left the area, a vehicle drove by the party and fired multiple shots into a crowd of people outside and then fled the scene.

Kimyata Haynes, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, died on the scene while Faquazia Wilson, 20, also of Charleston, died at an area hospital while being treated. The seven injured victims are being treated at hospitals.

The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated and numerous agencies responded to assist in the investigation. Police are continuing to investigate, however, few people have came forward with information.

Two young women were brutally murdered and we need witnesses who were at the scene to come forward, Sikeston DPS director James McMillen said. We cannot allow this to go unpunished. Please, help us find those who killed these young ladies.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-4711 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (573) 471-1500. All tips can remain anonymous.