Swimming pools reopen in Cape, Jackson with precautions

Editorial

Swimming pools and parks are beginning to reopen in the area, including the Jackson Swimming Pool and Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center.

The Jackson Swimming Pool reopens today. Jackson parks director Shane Anderson told the Southeast Missourian there are three main things in place to keep public health a priority while simultaneously opening the pool: Social distancing, increased signage and enhanced cleaning.

The pool capacity will be capped at 50% to allow for social distancing, and much of the furniture will not be available, meaning attendees will need to bring their own towel and sit on the concrete when not in the pool.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Cape Splash has been open on a limited basis, but the water park will begin its normal schedule today. Like in Jackson, capacity will be limited to allow for social distancing. Two sessions each day will be offered: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. The mid-day break will allow staff to clean the area more thoroughly, even though some cleaning will take place throughout operations.

Additionally, the Central Municipal Pool is set to reopen June 15 at half capacity. The pool has been repainted and undergone routine maintenance during the lockdown.

Its good to see the pools and parks reopen, and we appreciate the precautions city staffs are taking to protect public health. Its still important for those who visit to take personal responsibly through social distancing and good personal hygiene.

Even with some limits in place, were thankful to see these entities return to operation.