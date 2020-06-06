*Menu
Letter to the Editor

Kudos to county clerk

Saturday, June 6, 2020

Serving the citizens of Cape Girardeau County in a timely, effective and ethical manner is the No. 1 goal for Cape County Clerk Kara Summers. Kara and her great staff always go above and beyond in their desire to serve the citizens of Cape Girardeau County. Our recent election was an outstanding example of their servant leadership. Training 200 volunteers to serve at 29 separate polling locations, and dealing with the difficulties of COVID-19, they still maintained the highest standards of efficient and helpful service. I encourage you to offer your words of appreciation to Kara, her staff and all volunteers. Kara, for all you do I have two words: Thank you!

DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau