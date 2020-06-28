Social Distancing? No Problem!

The recent coronavirus situation has introduced a concept foreign to most people: social distancing, or keeping a minimum distance between individuals in order to reduce the spread of the disease. Being social animals at heart, many had problems adjusting to this new situation.

Not me. Ive been practicing for this my whole life! Actually, Im not practicing anymore. Ive pretty much got this down.

Yes, as a rural resident for most of my adult existence, Im pretty used to being alone, or very nearly so. Friends know they can see me when I come to town for something, which is admittedly inevitable. As a result, I get remarkably few visitors during the course of a year. Single digits, usually.

Oh, Ive been around crowds in my day. Concerts, particularly. Especially the 1982 Elton John Fourth of July concert under the St. Louis Arch, supposedly attended by more than 1 million people. I actually worked my way down to the very front row with a small friend on my shoulders in order to take some great pictures. We were close enough to yell at Elton to smile for a photo, which he eventually did.

But most of the time Im mostly alone, which certainly has its benefits. For one thing, you can dress (or undress) any way you like, similar to what many people working from home are experiencing. Its certainly a feeling of freedom, wearing whatever you want.

However, many younger folks undermine the whole point of being alone by putting themselves on Zoom or whatever, showing everyone how theyre in their undies at 3 p.m. The whole idea of this pajama parade is to protect privacy, not to pursue prurient interests. Get an unlife, people!

Another solace of a solitary situation is that you can eat anything you want, no matter how strange it may seem to others. In one Andy Griffith episode, Andy gets pickled avocados, shrimp enchiladas and other uncommon comestibles when hes home alone batching it. But he never undermined his efforts by posting his meals on social media, as is the current custom. If I want to eat peanut butter directly from the jar or squirt whipped cream right into my mouth, I really dont need anyone else to know about it.

My best friend Tony has responded to the corona crap by drinking more heavily than usual, as have many others. Hes introduced the concept of the quarantini, which basically covers any martini-type cocktail. Ive been playing a version of stump the band with him, in which I suggest a ridiculous-sounding drink, and he finds a recipe on the Internet almost immediately. For example, there was a Prince tribute concert recently. I asked him to come up with a Purple Raintini, and a Raspberry Beret. He came up with both almost instantly. After he came up with several other unlikely drinks, I finally suggested one he couldnt come up with: Chicken Kiev. That was sort of cheating by me, however.

This pandemic pandemonium hasnt been limited to our country, of course, and some areas are having more trouble than others. Regular readers know that I go to Argentina annually, where they love to hug each other all the time. Somewhat scandalous to a Scandinavian (Im part Danish), I nevertheless have adjusted to this situation. Its not sexual at all; men hug each other as often as the opposite sex. They just love physical contact, and the current crisis prevents perpetration.

But Im pretty happy being mostly alone, and its certainly helped me keep healthy. In the meantime, while this stuff is still going on, Ill just give you a Newhart hug, which Bob Newhart used to do with certain people such as in-laws. You just nod left and right from a distance, while the recipient does the same. And have a quarantini on me! Light on the virus vermouth, please.