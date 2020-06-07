Needle and Thread
George Tucker embroiders for others
George Tucker was born in Cape Girardeau in 1929. At four years old, his family moved to the St. Louis area where he grew up playing ball and spending all of his time outdoors. By 18 years old, he was serving in the United States Army, stationed in Germany at the start of the Korean War. At age 25, he married Mildred, the love of his life, and together, they had two daughters. It was several years later, at age 40, when his beautiful wife introduced him to a hobby that he has enjoyed for the past 50 years.
Mildred loved to embroider, but she also loved to read. Unfortunately, you cant do both at the same time. So when Tucker wanted to give up drinking and smoking and needed something to keep his hands busy, she passed the baton or in this case the embroidery needles and thread to him. And surprising to both of them, he loved it.
It helps me calm myself down, says Tucker, who would stop at the library on his way home from work to get a book for his wife. As she sat in the chair and read, he would pick up the embroidery tools and quilt. It was this type of love and companionship that kept their marriage strong for 61 years.
A turn in health for both Mildred and George brought them to the Cape Girardeau area late in life, where they lived together at Saxony Village for almost 11 years. After his wife passed, Tucker moved to the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, where embroidery remains a big part of his daily life. Between the embroidery work, backing and quilting, there is plenty of work to be done, and Mr. Tucker does all of it by hand.
When I finish one, I start another, he says, sometimes following the same pattern multiple times in a row, which has been the case lately. Many of the blankets are designed for infants, so patterns of Noahs ark and other baby-themed prints are usually what is available. But the formed picture is not what matters to Tucker; rather, its the repetitive process of picking the needle in and out of the fabric. To Tucker, its relaxing. And once he gets going, he doesnt want to stop.
I grew up rough and tough, says Tucker, but he has embraced the softer side, too. While many people are shocked to see a man doing this kind of work, he doesnt let that stop him from doing it. In fact, he is willing to teach anyone, old or young, man or woman, who wants to learn. He has even volunteered to teach a class at the Veterans home.
In fact, it was volunteering throughout his retirement from the barber shop he worked at in the Maplewood area in St. Louis that has kept him going all of these years. When he originally laid down his barber tools after 46 years in business, many people told him not to.
Retiring isnt what you think, they would say. Its boring. But Tucker knew better, and he began working with the homeless population in downtown St. Louis before moving back to Cape. By sharing a sandwich and a few words of encouragement, Tucker was able to meet a need in his community and fill the empty place in his heart where his career had been. Hes never looked back.
But of course, its embroidery that fills that space now. And through his dedicated work, he is able to donate more than 15 baby blankets per year to hospital gift shops and the annual Veterans Home Fourth of July raffle. In fact, he has never accepted payment for any of his pieces because its not about the money or the time; its about doing something he loves and sharing that love with others.
I picked it up because I had to, says Tucker, but he has kept going because of the joy and purpose it brings to his life. And maybe thats the secret to growing older and getting wiser: do the things you love, with the people you love, for as long as you can. Give of your time, your resources and your talents, and like Mr. Tucker, you will gain everything you need.
