Bankruptcies
Bankruptcies filed through May for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.
20-10355 David Edward Collins
20-10366 Christina Lee Vanpool
20-10367 Linda Lee Rogers
20-10371 Jacob William Little
20-10372 Michael William Manning and Brittany Nicole Manning
20-10373 Jennifer Renea Lewis
20-10374 Felicia Gail Meyer
20-10376 William E. Hill, Sr. and Maxine Hill
20-10378 Kimberly Susan Jackson
20-10379 Dawn Annett Fornkohl
20-10386 Lola Ann Amerson
20-10391 Robert J Rose, 3rd and LaRisa S Rose
20-10394 Terri Lynn Tate
20-10395 John C. VanBerkel and Cora L. VanBerkel
20-10397 Dorothy Jean Harrington
20-10398 Benjamin Seth Freeman
20-10410 Andrew Franklin Yount
20-10411 Joyce Elaine Riggins
20-10416 Randell Tabb Garner
20-10418 Miranda Jo Cruz
20-10419 Rachel Dawn Coleman and Jason Lee Coleman
20-10421 Michael Joseph Aufdenberg
20-10422 Kristina Lynn Farrow
20-10424 Harrell Blayne Hobbs
20-10426 Randell L Miller and Becky R Miller
20-10427 Danielle N. Pettigrew
20-10428 Carolyn V. Childs
20-10430 Jasmine Charmaine Adeniran
20-10434 Kristy L. Wood
20-10440 John Clark Thompson
