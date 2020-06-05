*Menu
Tax liens

Friday, June 5, 2020

Cape Girardeau County

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, recorder of deeds, during May are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

River City Health Clinic Inc, IRS

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Slinkard, Matthew

Terry, Glenn B, IRS