Prayer 6-2-20
Give us guidance, O God, and lead us to be kind and merciful. Amen.
More to explore
-
Cape Habitat completes a home in Jackson, its 60thAlmost five years ago, Lisa Boyd and her children lost the Cape Girardeau home they were renting to a fire. Over the weekend, Boyd took possession to a brand-new home in Jackson, the 60th residence built by Cape Area Habitat for Humanity. Its...
-
Effects of local George Floyd demonstration discussed at Cape Girardeau City Council meetingAlmost 24 hours after demonstrators marched along Broadway to protest of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, members of Cape...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen consider electric rate reductionJackson utility customers will see a rate reduction in their electric bills, averaging 11.5%, starting next month if the citys Board of Aldermen accepts a consultants proposal to do so. At their study session Monday night, the aldermen discussed...
-
No mud volleyball at Jackson's July Fourth celebration; Homecomers uncertainHealth experts say social distancing and proper personal hygiene are two ways to avoid COVID-19, but neither of these measures is possible when playing mud volleyball. Therefore, the annual mud volleyball tournament during Jacksons Fourth of July...
-
Special Olympics to hold virtual fundraiser walk this weekendSpecial Olympics Missouri, which provides sports training and athletic competition to adults and children with intellectual disabilities, has canceled this years in-person Law Enforcement Torch Run, but this weekend, the organization will hold the...
-
Mississippi River crest delayed, raisedForecasters have revised their prediction for the Mississippi River crest this week in Cape Girardeau, pushing it back a day and raising it by half a foot. According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the river is now expected to...
-
Coronavirus cases grow in region; no deaths reportedCOVID-19 cases continued to rise in most area counties Monday. Cape Girardeau Countys total number of positive cases hit 100, with 75 cases confirmed and 25 labeled as probable. Thirty-eight of the cases are in Cape Girardeau; 32 are in Jackson;...
-
Advance man sentenced to prison for string of burglariesAn Advance, Missouri, man has been sentenced to prison for a series of burglaries. Shawn Yount, 49, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a Cape Girardeau County jury found him guilty of four counts of second-degree burglary. Circuit Judge...
-
Southeast students develop proposals for downtown Cape historic buildingDuring the past spring semester, Southeast Missouri State University students were given the opportunity to explore real-life challenges, reaching creative solutions to restore and redevelop historic buildings. Steven Hoffmans Historic...
-
Local demonstrators express solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement8In the days following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, demonstrations and protests mourning his death spread across the nation....
-
Cape NAACP reacts to Floyd death, protests2Pat Thompson-McBride, Cape Girardeaus NAACP president, knows what it means to lose a loved one to violence. Thompson-McBride lost her 39-year old son Damion nearly three years ago when he was shot to death while he slept in Jefferson City,...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/1/20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation n Recognition of Service council member...
-
Photo Gallery 5/31/20Cape Girardeau demonstrators march in honor of George FloydHundreds of demonstrators stand in solidarity to demand justice for George Floyd and bring awareness to what the Black Lives Matter movement means by protesting on Freedom Corner, located near the intersection of Broadway and North West End...
-
Candidates vie for area school board posts1In the June 2 election, candidates are running for three-year school board terms in eight local school districts. There are four candidates running for three positions on the board of the 4,287-pupil district. Incumbent and Cape Central graduate...
-
-
Tax initiatives on ballot for Cape County voters Tuesday13Cape Girardeau voters will have two tax initiatives to vote on Tuesday. The proposed would renew, for five years, a half-cent sales tax to fund the city's transportation projects. The Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) was first approved by voters in...
-
Contra dance series becomes victim of COVID-19 concerns1The contra dance series at Christ Episcopal Church has been cancelled until the end of 2020, organizer John Coffman said, one of the latest victims of COVID-19. Judy Bradley brought the contra style of dancing to Cape Girardeau in the early 1980s,...
-
Suspect dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while in Cape Girardeau police custody8A suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound sustained while in police custody, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said in a release Friday. At approximately 12:20 a.m. Friday, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a...
-
Area jobless claims reach historic highsMore people filed for unemployment benefits in Cape Girardeau County during March and April than in all of 2019. And all of 2018. And all of 2017. And part of 2016. Combined. Data released Friday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial...
-
Work scheduled on and near Cairo bridgeRepair work on the approach to the Ohio River bridge on U.S. 51 between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, is slated to start this week and will last for several months, according to the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet. The initial work zone...
-
Cape, Scott County schools seek bond issues to fund repairs, safety improvements2Four school districts are seeking to variously improve safety and repair structures, each with a proposition on the ballot for Tuesday's municipal election. In Oak Ridge, Supt. Adrian Eftink said the proposed 65-cent tax increase is necessary to...
-
Riverside Regional Library to partially reopen Monday, moves programs onlineOn Monday, two of Riverside Regional Library's branches will reopen their doors to a limited number of patrons and services, and summer programming will be primarily online or off-site, said library director Jeff Trinkle. Children's librarian Alynda...
-
Polling change made for voters in some areasCape Girardeau County residents in the Brown Owl Precinct who typically vote at the Missouri Conservation Department office and those in Cape Girardeau's 4C Precinct who vote at St. Andrew Lutheran Church should note changes in their polling places...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/1/20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Public Hearing n Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of the property addressed as 357 Timber Lane, as submitted by Todd Johnson and Kaci Jo Sparkman. Approval of minutes n...
-
Five area deaths attributed to coronavirus3Five deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in the region Friday. A third Cape Girardeau County resident died of the disease associated with coronavirus. The person was a 70-something-yeard-old person. No further details were provided by the...
-
Deken, Johnston seeking Fruitland fire district post1On Tuesday, voters will choose to elect either Brad Deken, a Southeast Missouri State University department chairman and professor of Engineering and Technology, or Brad Johnston for a six-year term as director of the Fruitland Fire Protection...
-
Green, Thomas square off for Ward 3 post1Located in the heart of the City of Cape Girardeau, about 5% of registered Ward 3 voters participated in the Feb. 4 primary election which set the stage for Tuesday's race between Nathan Thomas and Renita Green for a Ward 3 City Council seat. Thomas...
-
J.C. Penney to reopen next weekAfter several weeks of speculation about its future, J.C. Penney has announced its store in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall will reopen next week. The store and the J.C. Penney salon will open Wednesday while the Sephora outlet inside the store will...
-
Cape Girardeau police investigate 3 separate shootings in 8-hour period12Three separate shootings occurred over a span of eight hours in Cape Girardeau from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. According to Hann, the three separate shootings do not appear to be...
-
Lutheran Home employee tests positive for coronavirus2Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau has reported a case of COVID-19. According to the facilitys website, one employee has tested positive. The facilitys website states it has an average of 389 employees. The website states 15 employees have tested...
-
Cape public health director 'surprised' at CDC antibody caution2The director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is a little surprised at new guidance this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about coronavirus antibody testing. (CDC) recommendations of two weeks ago...
-
-
Photo Gallery 5/29/20Fireproof faith: Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau celebrates holy month of RamadanWhile already attempting to safely celebrate Ramadan amid the pandemic, community members at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau were targeted by a hate crime on Friday, April 24, 2020, and their mosque was destroyed. Despite the obstacles, the...
-
Man shot Wednesday at Boulevard Apartments in Cape Girardeau3A man was shot and transported by ambulance Wednesday night, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. He was unable to provide further information about the victim's status or injuries at this time. "Officers are busy actively working the...
-
Most read 5/28/20Beef 'O' Brady's in Cape to permanently close2The Beef O Bradys restaurant in Cape Girardeau will permanently shut its doors at the close of business Sunday due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic. Owners Lee and Angel Hillman informed their staff Wednesday of their decision to close the...