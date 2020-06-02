Laughing stock of world

Letter to the Editor

Immediately after Trump became President, good people such as Nazis, White Supremacists, KKK, right-wing hate groups, conspiracy theorists, etc. came off the woodworks. Since Covid-19 calamity, Trump has been cheerleading a few more good people: Covid-19 hoaxers, gun-toting lockdown protesters, social distancing resisters, no-mask skeptics, fake Constitution defenders, let-people-die lawmakers, etc. without regards to the consequences to the health of people. Such persistent denial of a calamity is a sign of serious mental illness. Some of them are frankly psychotic, with bizarre delusions such as, Bill Gates has put microchips in vaccines to control the world.

Trump and rabid conspiracy theorists Alex Jones, Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Roger Stone, etc. form a mutual titillating society. Trumpist lawmakers kowtow to him because they love him, or are terrified of his vitriol and vindictiveness, or his rowdy base.

Who are the bad people in America? Only those people who pose significant threat of exposing his long history of financial misdeeds: The media, FBI (Deep-State} and Democrats. So, he incessantly attacks to discredit them.

When Trump emboldens such good people disregarding the serious consequences to the people, the future portends chaos, anarchy, division and destruction of America. Once upon a time, the world looked up to Americans as scientific-minded, brilliant, creative, thoughtful, reasonable, loving and lovable people. Now, inject-disinfectants Trump and millions of his insecure, deluded and hateful good people have made Americans the laughing stock of the world. How did Trump accomplish this incredible feat within three years?

K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau