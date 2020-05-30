Letter to the Editor
A letter from VFW
Last night the officers and several members, of both VFW Post 3838 and its Auxiliary met to discuss the reopening of its Canteen (bar and restaurant). After the Governor of Missouri decided to continue the States reopening plan to remain in phase one, the Post determined that it could not meet the social distancing guidance and be profitable to help our fellow veterans. It was also agreed on that we could not provide a safe manner of business, under the current guidance, for our Veterans, our employees, or our customers.
We want our members, and the community to know that this is a decision not guided by fear or politics. We are an organization made of men and women who raised our right hand and solemnly swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that we would bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and we will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me. So help us God.
We are an organization of men and women who when given orders to enter combat zones and hostile areas, we went and followed those orders. This is what we are doing now. The governor's orders for social distancing do not allow for a safe place of gathering at a bar. We feel that opening at this time would be irresponsible and dangerous. We will reconvene and discuss the issue again on June 11 at 7 p.m. Please stay safe and God Bless
James Colyer, Quartermaster, Clippard Wilson Taylor VFW Post 3838
More to explore
-
-
-
Editorial (5/29/20)Garner is capable, familiar choice to lead Notre DameFollowing in the footsteps of a legendary figure can be a difficult chore. The next principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, assuming the position held for two decades by Brother David Migliorino, would undoubtedly have big shoes to fill. Enter...
-
-
Column (5/28/20)Just one of the ways COVID-19 has changed how I worshipEvery now and then as a diversion from hard news about the coronavirus, I like to write about family. Something funny. Or at least an attempt at humor. In this case, COVID-19 has changed how I approach an important part of worship. How about you?...
-
-
Editorial (5/27/20)Cape County sales tax proposal on ballot June 2On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County voters will have a chance to decide whether to enact a half-cent sales tax to fund a variety of county government functions, focusing primarily on law enforcement activities and infrastructure. Sheriff Ruth Ann...
-
Column (5/27/20)On Memorial Day, remember our most faithful troopsWhile serving as a sentry with French forces in the Argonne Forest in 1918, a black American private fought off German attackers. Unfazed by his wounds, he hurled grenades until they ran out, shot his rifle until it jammed, used his rifle as a club...
-
Jackson man plays taps tribute at Veterans Memorial PlazaMost local Memorial Day services were canceled this year due to the coronavirus. That didnt stop Jackson resident Steve Sebaugh from paying his respects to Americas fallen heroes. I drove through the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park on Monday...
-
Conquering coronavirus fear: It won't just go awayLockdowns are ending as states are loosening restrictions resulting from the Chinese coronavirus. Missouri opened things up a couple of weeks ago. Some are uncomfortable or even downright fearful but are doing their best to resume activities. Then...
-
-
It's OK to acknowledge good COVID-19 newsIts not March anymore. The coronavirus has taken a heartbreaking toll on Americans, but the course of the virus is not the same as it was a few months ago. We are on the other side of the curve. There are encouraging signs all over the country,...
-
Column (5/23/20)RIP Ravi Zacharias, good and faithful servantThree short months ago, I received an encouraging text from my friend Ravi Zacharias. Now, as if in a blink of an eye, he has passed away. Along with countless thousands, I grieve. When he wrote, he was reeling from excruciating back pain but wholly...
-
-
-
Editorial (5/22/20)On Memorial Day we remember those who gave their life for this countryMemorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, but, more importantly, the holiday is an opportunity to remember those in the armed services who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This year is different in that many of the normal...
-
-
Letter (5/21/20)Honor law enforcement officersNational Police Week May 11--17, honored the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement officers. This sacrifice is almost beyond belief, in that on average, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States...
-
Editorial (5/20/20)TTF deserves voter support on June 2 ballotOn the ballot June 2 for Cape Girardeau voters is the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF6) sales tax extension. The five-year extension is expected to generate $25 million to be used on a mix of new projects, roadway maintenance and other transportation...
-
Editorial (5/18/20)Flourish event moves online with programing, virtual marketplaceThe Flourish Magazine Ladies Night Out was scheduled for this month. With the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, this years event, which regularly draws hundreds of area women, is moving online for a virtual experience that promises to...
-
Editorial (5/15/20)Congratulations to the Class of 2020This weekend was supposed to be commencement for Southeast Missouri State University. Area high schools also planned their own ceremonies this month. COVID-19 has changed those plans. Southeast graduates will have to wait to celebrate this milestone...
-
Editorial (5/13/20)Community rallies behind BBQ establishment destroyed in fireFollowing the fire that destroyed True-Que Barbecue in downtown Cape Girardeau, owner Byron Bonner referenced Romans 8:28 from the Bible. "I know everything is going to work out for the good. It might be bad now, but you have to be wise enough --...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (5/8/20)Whether in-person or by phone, take time to celebrate mom this weekendIt's Mother's Day weekend, a time we celebrate moms for all they do for our families and communities. Though Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order has been lifted, social distancing is still the order of the day. That means more people this year...
-
Editorial (5/6/20)Support your local merchants at area farmers marketsLocal farmers markets are opening in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, albeit with some specific COVID-19 precautions. The Jackson Farmers Market was the first to open in April. The Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau opened on Saturday at Century Casino...
-