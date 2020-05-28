*Menu
Social Distancing Friendly Concert- 5/31

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Amber Vandeven
Thursday, May 28, 2020

Hey there! My band "Grand Opening" is hosting a social distancing friendly concert this Sunday 5/31 at 2pm

We are also raising money for Life360, a local food bank feeding kids and families especially during school closings to make sure children have lunches.

This is a FREE concert with 100% of donations going o Life360.

Grand Opening is a popular local band with a history of supporting it's communities at many benefits and events such as Pride Fest 2019 and prior to its cancellation, headlining Pride Fest 2020.

We have be "gigless" for 3 months during quarantine, this is our first public event February when we played at Dogwood Social House.

We have travelled from STL, to Carbondale, Paducah, Memphis, Nashville, Cape Girardeau and every small town in between.

Check us out on our FB page and our website

www.grandopeningmusic.com

For more questions contact

Amber Vandeven , founder and frontwoman

573-208-8707

Or message me here

Thank you!

Comments