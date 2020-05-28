Social Distancing Friendly Concert- 5/31

Hey there! My band "Grand Opening" is hosting a social distancing friendly concert this Sunday 5/31 at 2pm

We are also raising money for Life360, a local food bank feeding kids and families especially during school closings to make sure children have lunches.

This is a FREE concert with 100% of donations going o Life360.

Grand Opening is a popular local band with a history of supporting it's communities at many benefits and events such as Pride Fest 2019 and prior to its cancellation, headlining Pride Fest 2020.

We have be "gigless" for 3 months during quarantine, this is our first public event February when we played at Dogwood Social House.

We have travelled from STL, to Carbondale, Paducah, Memphis, Nashville, Cape Girardeau and every small town in between.

Check us out on our FB page and our website

www.grandopeningmusic.com

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

For more questions contact

Amber Vandeven , founder and frontwoman

573-208-8707

Or message me here

Thank you!