Editorial
Garner is capable, familiar choice to lead Notre Dame
Following in the footsteps of a legendary figure can be a difficult chore.
The next principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, assuming the position held for two decades by Brother David Migliorino, would undoubtedly have big shoes to fill.
Enter Tim Garner.
Garner is a homegrown product. A member of Notre Dame's Class of 1993, Garner returned to the school in 2001 to join the faculty. Over the years, he has taught biology, physics and algebra and coached baseball, softball and soccer. In 2016, he became the school's assistant principal.
Last summer, when "Brother David" left Notre Dame to lead a school in New York, school officials named Garner interim principal. On July 1, the "interim" title goes away.
He is a good choice.
Garner's familiarity with the school matches his devotion to it. Students, faculty and staff will benefit from his affection for the school and his knowledge gained there and in his studies elsewhere. In 2011, Garner earned a graduate degree in education administration at William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri, setting the stage for his advancing career in leading a school district.
Notre Dame, like all our schools in the region, has a proud history in the classroom and on the athletic field. Garner's record indicates he will continue that legacy of excellence. His ties to the school and community will serve him well as he takes the helm for what is hopefully a long-tenured stint of capable and thoughtful leadership.
Tim Garner has big shoes to fill as Notre Dame's principal. We're confident he is up to the task and will be a valuable leader of the young men and women passing through the school's halls.
