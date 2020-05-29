Prayer 5-29-20
Lord Jesus, may we stand with courage, remembering the battle belongs to you. Amen.
Cape Girardeau police investigate 3 separate shootings in 8-hour period8Three separate shootings occurred over a span of eight hours in Cape Girardeau from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. According to Hann, the three separate shootings do not appear to be...
Lutheran Home employee tests positive for coronavirus2Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau has reported a case of COVID-19. According to the facilitys website, one employee has tested positive. The facilitys website states it has an average of 389 employees. The website states 15 employees have tested...
Cape public health director 'surprised' at CDC antibody cautionThe director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is a little surprised at new guidance this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about coronavirus antibody testing. (CDC) recommendations of two weeks ago...
All county court proceedings move to new location in JacksonToday, all trials held at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will be moved to the new courthouse across the street. The old location will no longer be in use, Circuit Court Division III Judge Frank Miller said. Miller said the biggest...
Cape Girardeau's Shipyard Music Festival canceled; plans to return in 2021The 2020 Shipyard Music Festival, a rustmedia celebration of up-and-coming musical artists from across the United States, has been canceled, organizers announced in a social media post Thursday. The festival was originally slated for Sept. 25 and...
Mississippi River crest revised upwardExcessive rainfall upriver has led to a revised forecast of a higher Mississippi River crest at Cape Girardeau. The National Weather Service raised its crest prediction by 2 feet Thursday from 34.5 feet Tuesday morning to 36.5 feet, more than four...
Former Sikeston police officer pleads not guilty in deadly DUI crashSIKESTON, Mo. -- A former Sikeston police officer charged in a deadly crash that occurred Feb. 29 has pleaded not guilty. Andrew Cooper, who is charged with one Class B felony count of driving while intoxicated and causing a death, one unclassified...
Arrests made after Saturday burglary at Diebold Orchards in Scott CountyThree people are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges for their alleged involvement in a Saturday burglary at Diebold Orchards in Benton, Missouri. In a Thursday news release, Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury stated deputies were called to...
Man shot Wednesday at Boulevard Apartments in Cape Girardeau3A man was shot and transported by ambulance Wednesday night, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. He was unable to provide further information about the victim's status or injuries at this time. "Officers are busy actively working the...
Beef 'O' Brady's in Cape to permanently close2The Beef O Bradys restaurant in Cape Girardeau will permanently shut its doors at the close of business Sunday due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic. Owners Lee and Angel Hillman informed their staff Wednesday of their decision to close the...
Fifth Stoddard County resident dies of coronavirusA fifth Stoddard County, Missouri, nursing home resident has died because of COVID-19. Crowley Ridge Nursing Home in Dexter experienced an outbreak of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, pushing the countys total patient count to 76. Two new cases...
Experts concerned about students' emotional, social well-being during coronavirus pandemic1After months without the structure and regularity of school, area experts say children and teenagers may be dealing with challenges that could affect their mental, emotional and social health. Jennifer Gadberry, instructor of psychology at...
Cape airport boardings barely off the ground4Passengers flying out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on SkyWest Airlines these days are having no problem maintaining social distancing between themselves and others on their flights. Thats because Cape Girardeau is averaging only three...
Elevate Cape project aims to bring people, efforts and results togetherInspired by the Lift Up Lou project in Louisville, Kentucky, Elevate Cape aims to bring people and projects together who are already working toward a common goal: betterment. "I thought it was a really interesting approach," Downes said of the...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is still on schedule for AugustSIKESTON, Mo. Planning is still on schedule for the 2020 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Despite the recent coronavirus pandemic occurrences, rodeo chairman Travis Deere said he still plans on everyone showing up and putting on a quality show in...
Head-on collision in no-passing zone leaves 3 injured in Cape Girardeau County2Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a no-passing zone on Highway 177 after a vehicle struck an oncoming car about one-quarter mile south of Nell Holcomb School. The head-on collision occurred at 2:19 p.m. 3 miles north of Cape...
CFAP to provide some relief for farmers hurt by coronavirusThe Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program designed to help farmers, ranchers and other food producers negatively affected by COVID-19, and is taking applications through Aug. 28. Eligible...
Bat survey counters needed in IllinoisThe Illinois Natural History Survey needs help identifying bat roost locations and bat population counts for the Illinois Bat Conservation Program. The nine-question roost form and emergence count is at ow.ly/8Ezc50zRBzU. Anyone can participate. The...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/28/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for May 21 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency...
Route W in Scott County closed for culvert replacementRoute W between County Road 413 and Greer Street in Scott County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. A MoDOT news release says the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The...
Local News 5/27/20Amid global search for virus cure, former Jackson pastor eyes beesA retired Cape Girardeau County pastor contends bee venom may hold promise for fighting COVID-19. The Rev. Grant Gillard, who retired as pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson in September 2018, kept bees locally for 25 years. Gillard...
Most read 5/27/20Cape County coronavirus cases rise; drive-through testing planned; 'sentinel' testing at Charleston state lockup5Only two counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Centers update pushed the countys total count to 68 cases. Twenty-five of those patients are in Cape Girardeau; 21 are in Jackson; and 22 are...
Photo Gallery 5/27/20Shooting investigation at Boulevard Apartments in Cape GirardeauAccording to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, a male subject was shot Wednesday night near S. West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were seen...
Most read 5/26/20Local coronavirus cases continue climbCOVID-19 cases continued to grow in the region Monday, as the disease associated with coronavirus claimed another life in Southern Illinois. Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven counties in the southern tip of Illinois, reported the...
Most read 5/23/20RIP Ravi Zacharias, good and faithful servantThree short months ago, I received an encouraging text from my friend Ravi Zacharias. Now, as if in a blink of an eye, he has passed away. Along with countless thousands, I grieve. When he wrote, he was reeling from excruciating back pain but wholly...
Crash reconstruction, body cameras detail investigation into Sikeston officer crashNew details of the Missouri State Highway Patrols investigation into a Feb. 29 fatal two-vehicle crash in Sikeston, Missouri, were finalized May 21 and published in a 149-page crash reconstruction report, which includes body-camera footage, speed...
Local study indicates hundreds could have had coronavirus5Hundreds of Cape Girardeau County residents may have had COVID-19 earlier this year and most of them didnt realize it. That according to data released Thursday by the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center, which studied blood samples collected last...
A&E's 'Ghost Hunters' scours Cape Girardeau's Glenn House4Christy Mershon did not want to believe Cape Girardeaus historic Glenn House was haunted. Even though Mershon leads haunted tours of Cape Girardeau landmarks, she approached ghost stories more like folklore than fact, and didnt want to admit the...
Most read 5/21/20Cape doctor, wife share miraculous coronavirus recovery story1Dr. Keith Graham is a living miracle. On Tuesday afternoon, just days after being released from Saint Francis Medical Center, Dr. Graham and his wife, Tammy, spoke with me via video chat from their home. Keith was hospitalized for nearly two months...