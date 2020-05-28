Prayer 5-28-20
We praise you, O God, for your many blessings. Amen.
Local News 5/29/20Man shot Wednesday at Boulevard Apartments in Cape GirardeauA man was shot and transported by ambulance Wednesday night, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. He was unable to provide further information about the victim's status or injuries at this time. "Officers are busy actively working the...
Fifth Stoddard County resident dies of coronavirusA fifth Stoddard County, Missouri, nursing home resident has died because of COVID-19. Crowley Ridge Nursing Home in Dexter experienced an outbreak of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, pushing the countys total patient count to 76. Two new cases...
Experts concerned about students' emotional, social well-being during coronavirus pandemicAfter months without the structure and regularity of school, area experts say children and teenagers may be dealing with challenges that could affect their mental, emotional and social health. Jennifer Gadberry, instructor of psychology at...
Cape airport boardings barely off the groundPassengers flying out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on SkyWest Airlines these days are having no problem maintaining social distancing between themselves and others on their flights. Thats because Cape Girardeau is averaging only three...
Elevate Cape project aims to bring people, efforts and results togetherInspired by the Lift Up Lou project in Louisville, Kentucky, Elevate Cape aims to bring people and projects together who are already working toward a common goal: betterment. "I thought it was a really interesting approach," Downes said of the...
Beef 'O' Brady's in Cape to permanently close1The Beef O Bradys restaurant in Cape Girardeau will permanently shut its doors at the close of business Sunday due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic. Owners Lee and Angel Hillman informed their staff Wednesday of their decision to close the...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is still on schedule for AugustSIKESTON, Mo. Planning is still on schedule for the 2020 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Despite the recent coronavirus pandemic occurrences, rodeo chairman Travis Deere said he still plans on everyone showing up and putting on a quality show in...
Head-on collision in no-passing zone leaves 3 injured in Cape Girardeau County1Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a no-passing zone on Highway 177 after a vehicle struck an oncoming car about one-quarter mile south of Nell Holcomb School. The head-on collision occurred at 2:19 p.m. 3 miles north of Cape...
CFAP to provide some relief for farmers hurt by coronavirusThe Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program designed to help farmers, ranchers and other food producers negatively affected by COVID-19, and is taking applications through Aug. 28. Eligible...
Bat survey counters needed in IllinoisThe Illinois Natural History Survey needs help identifying bat roost locations and bat population counts for the Illinois Bat Conservation Program. The nine-question roost form and emergence count is at ow.ly/8Ezc50zRBzU. Anyone can participate. The...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/28/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for May 21 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency...
Amid global search for virus cure, former Jackson pastor eyes beesA retired Cape Girardeau County pastor contends bee venom may hold promise for fighting COVID-19. The Rev. Grant Gillard, who retired as pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson in September 2018, kept bees locally for 25 years. Gillard...
Cape Girardeau County resumes in-person proceedings in new courthouseAfter 20 years in the former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse and months of postponed proceedings due to the coronavirus, Division II Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis held his first docket day of in-person, non-emergency proceedings Tuesday in the...
No unanimity on wearing face masks at local coffee shops11To mask or not mask, that is the question. With apologies to William Shakespeare for amending his classic words, the Southeast Missourian surveyed managers of coffee shops in three communities for their attitudes about masking, social distancing...
Jackson police moving into new headquartersEnhanced security, improved safety and a lot more space. Thats what Jackson police chief James Humphreys says the city and his department are getting as the department moves into a new $6.5 million headquarters at 202 W. Jackson Blvd., next door...
Cape County coronavirus cases rise; drive-through testing planned; 'sentinel' testing at Charleston state lockup3Only two counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Centers update pushed the countys total count to 68 cases. Twenty-five of those patients are in Cape Girardeau; 21 are in Jackson; and 22 are...
Photo Gallery 5/27/20Shooting investigation at Boulevard Apartments in Cape GirardeauAccording to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, a male subject was shot Wednesday night near S. West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were seen...
Memorial Day events in Cape, Perryville honor fallen service members1Seven hundred twenty-seven flags were installed at Cape County Park North on Monday morning by about 30 volunteers, most of whom were men from Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America. Ahead of the installation, Avenue of Flags chairman and retired U.S....
Coronavirus delays local Humane Society groundbreaking until 20211The coronavirus is no respecter of persons, to borrow a phrase from the biblical Acts of the Apostles. COVID-19 cuts across demographics of age, race, and socioeconomic condition. In a less direct way, the virus that brought the world to a dead...
100-Mile Yard Sale attracts visitors to Highway 25For the past 20 years, James and Joan Dunning have set up tables full of items for sale outside their Jackson home on Memorial Day weekend. They fill tables with collectible items, pictures, toys, shoes and other treasures. James repairs...
Cape school foundation to host 'reverse parade' fundraiser in JulyWith summertime comes celebrations: Memorial Day barbecues, fireworks, and of course, Fourth of July parades. Keeping social distancing in mind, however, its not always possible to crowd together on sidewalks to watch a parade pass by. For Cape...
Local coronavirus cases continue climbCOVID-19 cases continued to grow in the region Monday, as the disease associated with coronavirus claimed another life in Southern Illinois. Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven counties in the southern tip of Illinois, reported the...
Jackson School District updates on summer school, fall semesterThe Jackson School District is making decisions on both summer school and fall session, superintendent John Link said in a video posted Friday. Summer school for the middle and high schools will be conducted remotely this year and will begin at...
Most read 5/23/20RIP Ravi Zacharias, good and faithful servantThree short months ago, I received an encouraging text from my friend Ravi Zacharias. Now, as if in a blink of an eye, he has passed away. Along with countless thousands, I grieve. When he wrote, he was reeling from excruciating back pain but wholly...
Crash reconstruction, body cameras detail investigation into Sikeston officer crashNew details of the Missouri State Highway Patrols investigation into a Feb. 29 fatal two-vehicle crash in Sikeston, Missouri, were finalized May 21 and published in a 149-page crash reconstruction report, which includes body-camera footage, speed...
Local study indicates hundreds could have had coronavirus5Hundreds of Cape Girardeau County residents may have had COVID-19 earlier this year and most of them didnt realize it. That according to data released Thursday by the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center, which studied blood samples collected last...
A&E's 'Ghost Hunters' scours Cape Girardeau's Glenn House4Christy Mershon did not want to believe Cape Girardeaus historic Glenn House was haunted. Even though Mershon leads haunted tours of Cape Girardeau landmarks, she approached ghost stories more like folklore than fact, and didnt want to admit the...
Cape doctor, wife share miraculous coronavirus recovery story1Dr. Keith Graham is a living miracle. On Tuesday afternoon, just days after being released from Saint Francis Medical Center, Dr. Graham and his wife, Tammy, spoke with me via video chat from their home. Keith was hospitalized for nearly two months...
Traffic study suggests roundabout solution for 61/Deerwood in JacksonAnother roundabout could be coming to Jackson based on results of a traffic study presented to city officials earlier this week. The study, performed in early March, determined a roundabout is the best solution for periodic traffic congestion at...
Charges filed against former Sikeston DPS captain5After nearly three months of investigation, charges have been filed in Scott County against a former Sikeston, Missouri, police officer. Now-resigned Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper, 47, faces charges for his alleged...