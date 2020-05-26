*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Woolly Mammoth?

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Karen Gibbar
Tuesday, May 26, 2020

My husband and I ride our bikes on the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail and we noticed a group of vines that resemble a Woolly Mammoth.

Comments