Prayer 5-24-20
For all who rely upon the compassion of others, we pray to you, O God. Amen.
Attention! JHS holds graduation for soon-to-be military membersFive Jackson High School students were recognized in a ceremony Friday prior to the students' entering military service. The ceremony featured a presentation of colors, commencement speech by West Point graduate and Jackson teacher William Lewis and...
Notre Dame band uses Facebook to overcome COVID and make musicNecessity, Jim Hindman knows, is often the mother of invention. Hindman is director of Notre Dame Regional High School's band. Like the rest of America, Hindman's music students lost their chance to finish the 2019-20 school year because of...
Proposed pilot program at Southeast could take flight by 2021As soon as next fall, Southeast Missouri State University students could have the option to pursue a professional piloting Bachelor of Science degree. The Southeast Board of Regents approved such a degree program during its meeting earlier this...
Community sampling tests coming to Cape GirardeauCOVID community sampling efforts, aimed at learning more about the prevalence of COVID-19 transmission, will be conducted over the next 7-10 days in six additional Missouri counties, including Cape Girardeau. Dr. Randall W. Williams, director of the...
Cape district announces food benefit for familiesFamilies with at least one student at Cape Girardeau's public schools are eligible for up to $302, per student, in benefits, the district announced this week, and students at other school districts could qualify too. The Department of Elementary and...
"What does Cape Central mean to you?"For Cape Central High School, administrators are keeping close communication with students to ensure all seniors are recognized for their accomplishments as they complete their high school career. From the school's leadership team reaching out daily...
Saxony Lutheran High School teachers put on 'senior stroll' for studentsSaxony Lutheran High School seniors received a warm welcome while picking up caps and gowns during a drive-through "senior stroll" April 28 at the school in Jackson. School principal Mark Ruark said seniors were able to pick up their caps and gowns...
Lights on at 8:20: Jackson using virtual recognitions to honor graduating seniorsJackson Senior High principal Seth Harrell said the school has been recognizing students with updates on their future plans through social media. Photos of students with their future colleges are posted on social media to help highlight these...
Boil water advisory issued in Jackson after main damageA damaged water main in Jackson Friday morning led to utility interruption and city officials issuing a precautionary boil water advisory, the city announced. The section of East Jackson Boulevard is from Walton Boulevard to Old Cape Road, and...
Wappapello Lake fireworks show moved again -- now set July 3WAPPAPELLO, Mo. -- Planning for Wappapello Lake's annual summer fireworks display has been a bit of a challenge this year, officials have said, and the details have changed once again because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, Wappapello Lake...
Sikeston cancels prom, moves forward with June 11 graduationSIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston R-6 officials have decided to cancel prom but will continue to move forward with plans for graduation next month. The announcement was made by Sikeston High School Head Principal Doyle Noe and Sikeston R-6 Superintendent...
Most counties in region report new coronavirus casesMost counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Friday, with the biggest number coming from Southern Illinois. Union County, which has seen its cases balloon in recent weeks to 135, added a dozen cases Friday, according to Southern Seven...
The things I miss: Tales from a Jackson studentWhen this all began and I saw the announcement on the school's Facebook page, I was confused and, honestly, a little scared. How was school supposed to work? Would we have to make these next (original) three weeks up? Nope. Two words. Remote...
Waving good-bye: Oak Ridge seniors hold paradeOn the day their high school graduation was supposed to be held, Oak Ridge High School seniors traveled through the community in a parade held in their honor Friday, May 8, 2020, in Oak Ridge. The senior parade made its way from Cape County Cowboy...
SEMO Food Bank announces food distributionsSoutheast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled another series of COVID-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following temporary layoffs and school closures. Covid-19 response mobiles include: n Noon,...
Taking root: Community gardens and the people who tend themWhat began nearly 20 years ago as Robert Harris's vision of helping children and families learn to grow food and eat more nutritious meals, has grown to include support from city and county government, the university, community organizations and...
How We'll Remember Our Senior YearObviously, it is very upsetting to all of us. Working so hard for so many years just to be told we can't have a graduation. Most of us have looked forward to this day for many years. Many may say that it's not that big of a deal, but they got to...
What should the Senior Class of 2020 be remembered for outside of the COVID-19 pandemic?The Class of 2020 I know should be remembered for their passion. Each and every person in this class has an unrelenting passion for what they love. For example, the kids with a passion for baseball would work out and practice as much as they could...
A letter to the Class of 2020To the Class of 2020, Who would have imagined that this would happen to us our senior year? Senior year is supposed to be "perfect" with lots of great memories that will last a lifetime. However, plans were changed. Proms were cancelled, conventions...
Remembering the Notre Dame Class of 2020Through the help of the COVID-19 crisis, graduating seniors across the country might not be remembered for their outstanding achievements or class bonds, but the fact that one of the best years of their life was so easily cut short. But is that how...
Photo Gallery 5/22/20Jackson High School's military graduation ceremonyFive Jackson High School 2020 seniors walked across the stage during an in-person military graduation ceremony Friday, May 22, 2020, at Jackson High School. Reasoning for the military graduation included scheduling conflicts with the graduates...
Most read 5/21/20Cape doctor, wife share miraculous coronavirus recovery story1Dr. Keith Graham is a living miracle. On Tuesday afternoon, just days after being released from Saint Francis Medical Center, Dr. Graham and his wife, Tammy, spoke with me via video chat from their home. Keith was hospitalized for nearly two months...
Most read 5/21/20Charges filed against former Sikeston DPS captain1After nearly three months of investigation, charges have been filed in Scott County against a former Sikeston, Missouri, police officer. Now-resigned Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper, 47, faces charges for his alleged...
Most read 5/20/20Jackson boys rescue 5-year-old girl who nearly drowned in Hubble Creek6Four boys rescued a 5-year-old Sunday afternoon after she was swept under a bridge in Hubble Creek. Kinsley Stuart was playing on a water bridge at Jackson City Park with her mother, Casey Enderle Stuart, when a strong current swept Kinsley under...
Most read 5/18/20Coronavirus case confirmed at Amen Center1A 75-year-old resident of the Amen Center in Delta was diagnosed positive with COVID-19, center co-founder Danny Hollowell said. Late Thursday evening, the man was said to have difficulty breathing and was transported to an area hospital by...
Most read 5/16/20Robinson, Sikeston settle case for $8M on wrongful imprisonmentTwo years ago this week, David Robinson walked out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center after being freed hours after the recommendation of then-Missouri Attorney General (now U.S. senator) Josh Hawley that charges be dismissed. Robinson's...
Most read 5/16/20Cape Girardeau docs react to president's reopening push5Two Cape Girardeau physicians had different reactions to a White House effort this week to enlist the support of health professionals in reopening the country. Shahzaib Anwar, M.D., a primary care physician for EBO MD's Cape clinic, said his advice...
Most read 5/15/20Sikeston official: City reaches $8 million settlement with David Robinson3David Robinson and the City of Sikeston, Missouri have reached a settlement agreement, according to a statement released by Sikeston city manager Jonathan M. Douglass. "The City of Sikeston's insurance carriers have reached a settlement with David...