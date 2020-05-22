Prayer 5-22-20
O Lord Jesus, bless those who selflessly help those in need. Amen.
Local study indicates hundreds could have had coronavirus1Hundreds of Cape Girardeau County residents may have had COVID-19 earlier this year and most of them didnt realize it. That according to data released Thursday by the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center, which studied blood samples collected last...
Crash reconstruction, body cameras detail investigation into Sikeston officer crashNew details of the Missouri State Highway Patrols investigation into a Feb. 29 fatal two-vehicle crash in Sikeston, Missouri, were finalized May 21 and published in a 149-page crash reconstruction report, which includes body-camera footage, speed...
A&E's 'Ghost Hunters' scours Cape Girardeau's Glenn HouseChristy Mershon did not want to believe Cape Girardeaus historic Glenn House was haunted. Even though Mershon leads haunted tours of Cape Girardeau landmarks, she approached ghost stories more like folklore than fact, and didnt want to admit the...
Former Sikeston mayor Jerry Pullen diesSIKESTON, Mo. -- Jerry Pullen was known for many things serving the City of Sikeston, but most talked about was his generosity. The former mayor and longtime businessman died at his home early Wednesday. He was 76. "When I think about Jerry Pullen's...
Dress travels to Southeast Missouri for photography competitionFifteen years ago, Hollywood released minor hit movie Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, a film that spawned a sequel in 2008 with a third installment now in development. The basic plotline, based on a novel of the same name by Ann Brashares,...
Coronavirus 'dashboard' up in Missouri; Charleston prison still only lockup with outbreakThe State of Missouri has debuted its COVID-19 dashboard, promising up-to-date data on the coronavirus in the Show Me State. As of Thursday, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported 11,340 positive cases in Missouri and 661...
Exotic animals up for auction this weekend in JacksonAn exotic animal auction will be held beginning at 9 a.m. today and Saturday at 5-H Ranch, 2231 County Road 618 in Jackson. Since early May, the 5-H Ranch Animal Auction Facebook page has shared more than 100 posts of exotic animals consigned for...
Third coronavirus death reported at nursing homeA third patient of a Stoddard County nursing home has died of COVID-19. Stoddard County Public Health Center announced the death at Crowley Ridge Nursing Home in Dexter on Thursday morning. About half of the countys 66 positive cases of the virus...
Coronavirus concerns lead to more absentee, mail-in voting options in Cape County3Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers has a ready reaction to the Missouri General Assemblys recent late-night compromise to give more people the chance to vote absentee or to mail in their ballots in August and November. Under the...
-
Most read 5/21/20Cape doctor, wife share miraculous coronavirus recovery story1Dr. Keith Graham is a living miracle. On Tuesday afternoon, just days after being released from Saint Francis Medical Center, Dr. Graham and his wife, Tammy, spoke with me via video chat from their home. Keith was hospitalized for nearly two months...
Traffic study suggests roundabout solution for 61/Deerwood in JacksonAnother roundabout could be coming to Jackson based on results of a traffic study presented to city officials earlier this week. The study, performed in early March, determined a roundabout is the best solution for periodic traffic congestion at...
Safe House reports local decline in hotline calls, surge in hotel placements during pandemicAs "stay-at-home" orders went into effect nationwide, the Safe House for Women never turned anyone away. However, executive director Jessica Hill did not hesitate to admit the effort has been a financial struggle. Police data from a six-week period...
Cape, Jackson schools work to solidify summer school plansAs the academic year came to a close Tuesday for area elementary and secondary schools, administrators worked to solidify plans for summer school, which look a little different amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Cape Girardeau School District The Cape...
On boats, concerts, yard sales and play timeThere's an old saw about how everyone is fighting a battle you can't see. It's true. It's especially true now, when literally every person on the planet (probably the scientists on the International Space Station, too) is going through one of the...
Charges filed against former Sikeston DPS captain1After nearly three months of investigation, charges have been filed in Scott County against a former Sikeston, Missouri, police officer. Now-resigned Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper, 47, faces charges for his alleged...
'Hell on Wheels': TV show features Sikeston murder caseSIKESTON, Mo. -- It was a story that grabbed headlines in southeast Missouri newspapers and led radio and television broadcasts: the news of a motorcyclist missing from a Sikeston motel, then the discovery of his body in a field in New Madrid County...
Eighth Scott County resident dies from coronavirusFour new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday, though officials in Scott County reported another death attributed to the disease. Scott Countys total cases number increased by two to 88. The death was the eighth in the county...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/21/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for May 18 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency...
Jackson boys rescue 5-year-old girl who nearly drowned in Hubble Creek6Four boys rescued a 5-year-old Sunday afternoon after she was swept under a bridge in Hubble Creek. Kinsley Stuart was playing on a water bridge at Jackson City Park with her mother, Casey Enderle Stuart, when a strong current swept Kinsley under...
Clock runs out on PDMP bill: Missouri remains only state without comprehensive database10Missouri lawmakers on Friday reached an impasse on legislation that would have enacted a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP), an electronic database that tracks prescriptions for controlled substances. The 2020 legislative session...
Reinstallation of Broadway yield signs reignites discussion of downtown pedestrian problems22Eight yield to pedestrian signs were reinstalled in the middle of Broadway this spring as an ongoing downtown effort to raise awareness of right of way at crosswalks, but their reappearance has also reignited conversations of the signs...
Cape's Esquire Theater 'endangered' again6A familiar landmark is back on the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission Endangered Buildings list. The venerable Esquire Theater, 824 Broadway, has taken its place among 23 other structures on the commissions 2020 list. Redevelopment...
Faith is the answer for cancer survivor businesswoman Angie PerkinsCape Girardeau County businesswoman Angie Perkins says the way she thinks about everybody is different today. I try not think of anyone as a stranger (now) but as family, Perkins said. Perkins operates Egypt Mills Home Décor on the site of what...
Most read 5/18/20
Most read 5/16/20
Most read 5/16/20
Sikeston official: City reaches $8 million settlement with David Robinson3David Robinson and the City of Sikeston, Missouri have reached a settlement agreement, according to a statement released by Sikeston city manager Jonathan M. Douglass. "The City of Sikeston's insurance carriers have reached a settlement with David...
Shots fired after crash near intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard in Cape3Shots were fired by a driver after multiple vehicle accidents occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau, according to statements from police and witnesses at the...
SEMO revises reopening plan, former Lt. Gov. Kinder weighs in on debate18Southeast Missouri State University is revising its plan for reopening the Cape Girardeau main campus. In a message emailed to faculty Thursday, the campus "will remain closed through May 31 at the very least." Earlier this month, Southeast...