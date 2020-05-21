Has Spring Been Painful?

Most springs in our area have the same routine: people have been inside longing for warmer days when the flowers are in bloom, the birds are chirping, the sun is shining and the yard needs tending. The first sign of spring sends us running to the hardware store to purchase various items to liven up our spaces both inside and out.

This year has been a little different. With the spread of COVID-19, more people have been staying at home with little to do. Initially, everyone cleaned the inside of their homes, maybe caught up on some TV, and then eventually turned their attention outside to do some yard work.

According to multiple sources, the past two months have seen a boom in the home improvement industry due to events and travel plans being cancelled as well as restaurants and many businesses being closed. This has led to an increase in low back, neck, shoulder, and knee injuries. I should know because I have been seeing an increasing number of them.

Here is a list of simple steps to take to stay safe and reduce the risk of injuries:

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

1. Lift with your legs, not your back.

2. Keep the object you are lifting close to your body.

3. Stay flexible and mobile; don't stay in one position for more than 10 minutes.

4. Keep your muscles strong and balanced.

5. Drink plenty of water.

6. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Most of these items are common sense, yet we tend to forget that we are not invincible. Chiropractic care is designed to help you with flexibility, muscle tone/balance, and nutrition. Our goal is to eliminate pain and prevent it from coming back by using chiropractic treatment, therapies, and at-home remedies.

If you have any specific questions, feel free to email Dr. Pursley "The Singing Chiropractor" at DrPursley@PCWellnessCenters.com, or you can call (573) 335-9188.

Help Someone Today!