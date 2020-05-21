Honor law enforcement officers

Letter to the Editor

National Police Week May 11--17, honored the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement officers. This sacrifice is almost beyond belief, in that on average, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States every 54 hours. Since the first known line-of-duty death in 1786, more than 22,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have made the ultimate sacrifice.

This year is like no other due to the global pandemic over COVID-19. While we may be quarantined, and not able to hold our annual Police Memorial on May 21, our desire to support the memory of our fallen officers is not quarantined! Our hearts are broken, but our resolve remains strong. Our pledge to the family of these fallen officers remains the same: We will never forget!

For all our officers do we have five words; Thank you and stay safe.

Doug Austin, Cape Girardeau