Why you should wear a mask: Faith, fear, responsibility and freedom
One of my heroes is C.S. Lewis, the brilliant British author who wrote the Chronicles of Narnia, starting with "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." Lewis was also an inspired lay theologian and commenter on current events. One of his essays, "On Living in an Atomic Age," is making the rounds online because of its wisdom in an age of fear. His message, written in 1948, is prescient, providing important context to those panicked by the coronavirus.
Substitute "coronavirus" each time you read "atomic bomb."
"On Living in an Atomic Age" by C.S. Lewis
"In one way we think a great deal too much of the atomic bomb. 'How are we to live in an atomic age?' I am tempted to reply: 'Why, as you would have lived in the sixteenth century when the plague visited London almost every year, or as you would have lived in a Viking age when raiders from Scandinavia might land and cut your throat any night; or indeed, as you are already living in an age of cancer, an age of syphilis, an age of paralysis, an age of air raids, an age of railway accidents, an age of motor accidents.'
"In other words, do not let us begin by exaggerating the novelty of our situation. Believe me, dear sir or madam, you and all whom you love were already sentenced to death before the atomic bomb was invented: and quite a high percentage of us were going to die in unpleasant ways. We had, indeed, one very great advantage over our ancestors -- anesthetics; but we have that still. It is perfectly ridiculous to go about whimpering and drawing long faces because the scientists have added one more chance of painful and premature death to a world which already bristled with such chances and in which death itself was not a chance at all, but a certainty.
"This is the first point to be made: and the first action to be taken is to pull ourselves together. If we are all going to be destroyed by an atomic bomb, let that bomb when it comes find us doing sensible and human things -- praying, working, teaching, reading, listening to music, bathing the children, playing tennis, chatting to our friends over a pint and a game of darts -- not huddled together like frightened sheep and thinking about bombs. They may break our bodies (a microbe can do that) but they need not dominate our minds."
This message resonates because living in fear is egocentrically debilitating, and it distracts us from doing what is right and good in the world. We will all die at some point; worrying about it is unproductive. Even with business questions cascading around me and a daughter struggling with rashes all over her body from what we believe is poison ivy, nothing is gained by wallowing in fear or self-pity. Better to take action, be human, care for others, and live the best life possible even where limitations exist.
For those Americans who, during coronavirus, exult in "freedom," cherishing their self-determination, Lewis' words offer an endorsement of their strength.
And yet, to focus on the end of his essay is to miss the beginning.
Lewis encourages us not to exaggerate "the novelty of our situation." But he doesn't tell us to be reckless or irresponsible, just as he didn't counsel Britain to shut down its air defenses against the Nazi air raids. Or a man -- with no concern of syphilis -- to sleep with prostitutes. Or drivers to run red lights and drive on whatever side of the road they want: "government control be damned."
Just as living in panic is unhealthy and leads to improvident decisions (including some of the ways our economy was shut down), so it is unwise to live without discernment, putting at risk the prospects of a sustainable economy and one's and others' health by failing to take simple personal precautions.
Associated Press
In Missouri, businesses are gearing back up or are already open. Restaurants, hair salons and gyms are starting to let people inside. As this happens, the more likely it is that the virus will re-emerge and spread, and more people will die. This is, unfortunately, Lewis' admonition that death will always be with us and that huddling like frightened sheep is no life at all.
But the virus is not a bomb, which is located in armaments and under military control, with no real impact outside the mind for most people. With the coronavirus, we do have steps we can take, so that the infection rate will be lessened, the most vulnerable more protected, and more deaths prevented.
Wearing a face covering outside the home is one of them, particularly where 6-feet of separation is not possible.
Portions of 38 states now require masks or other face coverings. In Missouri, there are no such rules for the general public. And yet, we should still wear one. Not because we are mandated by government. But because in our freedom of choice, it is the responsible thing to do, lessening the risk of the virus.
Some people unfortunately call it un-American to wear a mask. For those I suggest that here in Missouri, you do it in solidarity and pride with a country and state that don't make you do it, which give you the freedom to choose. But do it, not for yourself, but in helping to protect the most vulnerable.
This would be the essence of living without fear and "doing sensible and human things."
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
Editorial (5/15/20)Congratulations to the Class of 2020This weekend was supposed to be commencement for Southeast Missouri State University. Area high schools also planned their own ceremonies this month. COVID-19 has changed those plans. Southeast graduates will have to wait to celebrate this milestone...
Jackson RT, Cape doctor recovering following battle with coronavirusTwo local medical professionals have recovered or made significant strides in recovery following battles with the coronavirus. Amber Morgan is the respiratory therapist from Jackson who spent 14 days in New York helping patients in one of the...
Losing our fears, in war and plagueSeventy-five years ago this month, Germany surrendered, ending the European theater of World War II. At the war's beginning, no one believed Germany would utterly collapse in May 1945. On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, the day of the Japanese attack...
Editorial (5/13/20)Community rallies behind BBQ establishment destroyed in fireFollowing the fire that destroyed True-Que Barbecue in downtown Cape Girardeau, owner Byron Bonner referenced Romans 8:28 from the Bible. "I know everything is going to work out for the good. It might be bad now, but you have to be wise enough --...
Column (5/13/20)The Natural: MLB legend recalls his 27-strikeout gameBELLE VERNON, Pennsylvania -- As Ron Necciai recalls, the first two batters both went down in strikes. The third guy got lucky -- sort of. The ball got away from the catcher, who quickly got the batter out at first. It was May 13, 1952, a cold, damp...
Ahmaud Arbery's death proves one thing: Race is complicatedThe race issue is a complicated one, even in 2020. Ahmaud Arbery brings this truth to the forefront, reminding me that most things, excuse the pun, are not black and white -- but that's not a prerequisite for justice. When a black man is shot by a...
Cape County Public Health is concerned about citizens relaxing personal responsibilityIn parts of Cape Girardeau over the weekend it looked like many people believed the coronavirus had disappeared. Presto magic. No longer a worry. In two grocery stores I visited, almost no one other than grocery staff wore masks or face coverings....
Blunt's 'Shark Tank' initiative unleashes private sector ingenuity on pandemicThe "Shark Tank" initiative put forward by U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Lamar Alexander is underway, and if the plan goes as intended it could play a significant role in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Blunt (R-Mo.), who chairs the U.S....
Column (5/11/20)Everyone deserves to live under the Biden standardWhy should Joe Biden get due process, but not others accused of sexual misconduct? Thats the question raised by the progressive reaction to Tara Reades accusation against Biden on the one hand, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos new rules for...
Column (5/9/20)Sikeston newspaper editor introduces 'my Corona'Meet my Corona. She won't make you sick but be warned: She may just inspire you during these tough times caused by another corona. "My Corona" is actually my grandmother, whose first name is Corona. Her friends call her "Coonie." Born at her family...
Column (5/9/20)CARES Act funds to counties should be scrutinizedCounty governments in Missouri are receiving significant CARES Act funding to be used on coronavirus-related expenses. Nearly $521 million is being distributed collectively to most Missouri counties, with an additional $173 million-plus going to St....
Editorial (5/8/20)Whether in-person or by phone, take time to celebrate mom this weekendIt's Mother's Day weekend, a time we celebrate moms for all they do for our families and communities. Though Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order has been lifted, social distancing is still the order of the day. That means more people this year...
Editorial (5/6/20)Support your local merchants at area farmers marketsLocal farmers markets are opening in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, albeit with some specific COVID-19 precautions. The Jackson Farmers Market was the first to open in April. The Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau opened on Saturday at Century Casino...
Editorial (5/4/20)As Missouri reopens, continue to follow health guidanceIts nice to see businesses start to reopen following a four-week statewide shutdown in Missouri, longer in some individual municipalities. The coronavirus pandemic has not only been a health issue but an economic one. As people return to work and...
Editorial (5/1/20)Two local students show ingenuity, heart for service with projectsThe next time your child complains about being bored, have them read the stories about two local students making use of their time at home by focusing on impressive projects. The Arrow student newspaper at Southeast Missouri State University...
Thanks for support of St. JudeFor about 50 years the Scott City R-1 School has taken part in a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with bike-a-thons or marathons and successfully raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for them. As a director for most of them, I...
Editorial (4/29/20)Cape hospitals have new COVID-19 testing capabilitiesCape Girardeau's hospitals have made progress in recent weeks with new testing capabilities for COVID-19. SoutheastHEALTH recently announced it has been approved by three national testing companies to perform COVID-19 rapid result molecular and...
Editorial (4/27/20)Congratulations to Cape superintendent Neil GlassCape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass was recently recognized with the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) New Superintendent Award for the Southeast District. The honor is reserved for superintendents in their...
Editorial (4/24/20)SEMO's Walk for Women to be held this weekend in different formatAn important fundraiser for Southeast Missouri State University's student athletes will be held this weekend, though in a different format than previous years. The annual Cindy Gannon Walk for Women, which normally brings folks to Houck Field House,...
