3 photos of local whitewater paddler on St Francis River
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Bill Eades from St Louis took photos of John Tansil from Cape Girardeau at Double-Drop Rapid on the Lower Saint Francis River on May 10, 2020.
