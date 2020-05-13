A DELIGHTFUL WAY TO SPEND THE DAY
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
A DELIGHTFUL WAY TO SPEND THE DAY
Playing with Bubbles is a delightful way to spend an afternoon - especially if youre Bailey Aufdenberg and Bubbles is your pony. Bailey has had Bubbles for three years and enjoys spending time in the saddle. As a 4-H youth, Bailey is enrolled in two horse related projects - Horse Riding and Horseless Horse & Horse Knowledge.
Horseless Horse and Horse Knowledge (HS140) is for all who want to learn about horses, including those without their own horse or pony. Horse Riding (HS141) introduces basic riding skills and styles. Because a members knowledge might be at a different level from his or her riding skills, a member may sign up for both projects at the same time. Some of the things that youth will learn are
|
|the basics of horse behavior, breeds and safety
|
|acquiring, selecting and raising a horse
|
|building a financial plan
|
|basic riding and horsemanship skills
This is Baileys 2nd year in these projects but this year she decided to explore a new avenue of learning about horses. On February 22, before social distancing became the norm, Bailey and her mom, Amanda, traveled to the National Equestrian Center, a world class facility in Lake St Louis MO to compete at the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Horse Judging Contest, an event open to all 4-H youth and brought to youth by the Missouri Quarter Horse Association and the Missouri Quarter Horse Youth Association and is sponsored by FCS Financial, Missouri Farm Bureau, and Cynthia OBryan.
Ty Peckman, Missouri 4-H State Agriculture Specialist, shared that through this program, 4-H members learn how to think critically and become skilled at defending their decisions through oral reasoning. Youth also develop key skills that will help in their future careers and success, such as organization, self-discipline, accepting criticism, self-confidence, and leadership.
Bailey was one of over seventy youth from across Missouri who had the opportunity to develop and hone their judging skills, while improving their ability to critically think and accurately communicate their thoughts. Youth were able to view a variety of performance and halter classes.
I just wanted to try something new with horses, Bailey said, and I want to go back next year! When asked what her favorite thing was from the day, she said she enjoyed judging the Performance Classes (Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, Ranch Riding, and Western Riding). She said she liked it because it taught her how to look at a horse and judge it and why.
As a result of their involvement in 4-H, over seventy percent of the contest participants said they show respect for others ideas and try to learn from their mistakes. Eighty-seven percent expressed they are able to apply knowledge learned from one discipline to another and are comfortable sharing their knowledge with others.
Philosophy of Missouri 4-H Horsemanship Program
For nearly 90 years, 4-H has been building community and character. Now more than ever, young people need support from parents, friends, educators, and community leaders to be persons of character...to display the traits of trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship, says Dr. Jo Turner, former director of Missouri 4-H Programs. 4-H horsemanship is one of the many programs used to help young people develop character, self-esteem and subject matter skills.
The traits of character mentioned above are key to a successful 4-H horsemanship experience, it is the job of the 4-H horsemanship project leader to help instill these character traits as well as to help the member learn subject matter skills and develop self-esteem as they progress through the various learning experiences organized for them.
The difference between 4-H and many other horse related opportunities that young people have is that 4-H is centered on youth development and the various competitions available to young people focus on youth development first, with winning a very distant second goal.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
In 1927, the 4-H pledge was adopted. Recently, 4-H Youth Specialist, Carol Gehrs wrote a special adaptation of the pledge to help young people understand the connection between 4-H and good character:
I pledge my head to clearer thinking
*Be open minded
*Do what is right, even if no one else is doing it
*Pursue excellence in everything
*Take responsibility for my own actions
My heart to greater loyalty
*Be a person of high integrity
*Tell the truth in all times and in all places
*Keep my word
*Be the kind of friend I would like to have
My hands to larger service
*Volunteer in the community
*Protect my neighbor, the environment and our natural resources
*Promote good citizenship
And my health to better living
*Show concern to others
*Be kind, considerate, and compassionate
*Treat people fairly
*Respect myself and those in authority
For my club, my community, my county and my world.
More than 55,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nations Cooperative Extension System. For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu.
Comments
More to explore
-
Route P in Bollinger, Wayne counties closed for pavement repairsRoute P, from Highway 51 in Bollinger County to Route TT in Wayne County, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform an asphalt overlay. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m....
-
Cape County to host 'virtual' tour of new courthouse ThursdayMembers of the public are invited to tour Cape Girardeau Countys new courthouse on their laptops, phones or other internet-connected devices. Construction of the new, $20 million courthouse along North Missouri and West Washington streets in...
-
Harps begins takeover of area Country Mart storesHarps Food Stores of Springdale, Arkansas, has begun its ownership takeover of several former Country Mart outlets in Southeast Missouri. Country Mart, 309 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, was converted to a Harps on Wednesday with stores in Marble...
-
Southeast Missouri's 100-Mile Yard Sale will go on Memorial Day weekendThe 100-Mile Yard Sale is happening Memorial Day weekend along Highway 25, but shoppers are encouraged to take precautions. Alisha Trammell, executive director of the Dexter (Missouri) Chamber of Commerce, said she has left participation to each...
-
SEMO offers spring graduates football season tickets after virus ends school year earlySpring 2020 graduates of Southeast Missouri State University will receive free tickets for the fall football season, according to director of athletics Brady Barke. Graduating seniors must register their names, emails and phone numbers at...
-
Jackson School District to honor graduates with televised salute, military ceremonyThree hundred and forty-eight Jackson High School seniors will be recognized from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday on KFVS12 and WQWQ during a virtual salute to the Class of 2020. The broadcast, titled A Salute to the Class of 2020, will include images...
-
Cape Sheriff's Office recognizes employees, officers for Law Enforcement Memorial WeekIn observance of Law Enforcement Memorial Week, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office presented awards to four officers and employees. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson presented the 2019 Timothy J. Ruopp Award to Lt. Zachary Dillard. The award is...
-
Most read 5/14/20Jackson RT, Cape doctor recovering following battle with coronavirus1Two local medical professionals have recovered or made significant strides in recovery following battles with the coronavirus. Amber Morgan is the respiratory therapist from Jackson who spent 14 days in New York helping patients in one of the...
-
R.A.D. Studios, The Scout, farmers markets, art and music and more coming up this week1There is so much to write about this week. I'm shifting gears from writing about how COVID-19 is affecting literally every aspect of everyone's lives, to letting you -- yes you! -- readers know what's actually happening, live and in person, and I...
-
Great Race postponed until August because of coronavirusThis years Hemmings Motor News Great Race, scheduled to come through Cape Girardeau, has been postponed until August because of COVID-19 concerns. The event begins in San Antonio and ends in Greenville, South Carolina. This year, the race will...
-
Coronavirus cases explode in Union County, Illinois; Cape Girardeau County reports one new caseCOVID-19 cases exploded in Union County, Illinois, on Wednesday. Officials with Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven counties in the southern region of Illinois, reported 38 new cases of the disease associated with the coronavirus....
-
Wappapello campgrounds to open soon, Corps saysWAPPAPELLO LAKE, Mo. -- Keeping in line with state and federal guidelines, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced the corps operated campgrounds at Wappapello Lake will open for the season just in time for the Memorial Day holiday...
-
Memorial Day events cancelled at vet cemeteriesJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Memorial Day public ceremonies have been cancelled at all five Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries due to COVID-19 concerns. Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries continue to follow CDC and National Cemetery Administration...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/14/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for May 11 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency...
-
Driver in January police pursuit sentenced to 15 yearsThe driver in a January police pursuit was sentenced to 15 years in prison under the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections and two years of mandatory supervised release Tuesday in Alexander County, Illinois. Charles A. Franz, 31, of Yuba...
-
How sweaters became scene-stealers on ABC's 'The Goldbergs'LOS ANGELES -- The character Beverly Goldberg on ABC's hit comedy series "The Goldbergs" can elicit laughter before she even speaks, thanks to the over-the-top outfits that are a love letter to the mother of the show's creator and to 1980s fashion....
-
Federal grand jury indicts Proffitt for Islamic Center fire3Nicholas J. Proffitt, 42, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Cape Girardeau for his involvement with the April 24 fire at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. According to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office, the...
-
In lieu of Night Out, Flourish magazine hosts virtual lunches next weekFlourish Night Out, an annual event typically drawing hundreds of visitors, was set for Thursday, but this year, itll look a bit different. Flourish, a magazine for Southeast Missouri women produced by rustmedia, will host an entire week of...
-
Area fitness centers plan changes to accommodate distancing, cleaningBy now, everyone is familiar with the term social distancing, but have you heard of cardio distancing and social fitnessing? Those are two of the trademarked concepts Planet Fitness will be promoting when it reopens its Cape Girardeau...
-
Group looks at coronavirus social service needs in Southeast Missouri1Disasters often happen quickly. A tornado or earthquake, for instance, can strike within a matter of minutes. Floods, on the other hand, can last for weeks and sometimes longer. But an economic disaster, such as the one stemming from the COVID-19...
-
Local Airbnb hosts deal with coronavirus pandemic travel freeze3Two Cape Girardeau Airbnb hosts are coping with the coronavirus-fueled freeze in travel bookings in different ways. Realtors Elizabeth and Bobby Gray say their property at 639 Perry Ave., near Southeast Hospital, was enjoying solid business since...
-
-
Coronavirus cases inch upward in regionCOVID-19 cases inched up in the region Tuesday, with several counties reporting new patients. Cape Girardeau County (50); Scott County (82); Perry County, Missouri (46); and Alexander County, Illinois, (7) each reported one new case of the...
-
Cape preschool broken into, vandalized one day before reopening4One day before Christian School for the Young Years planned to reopen, a man allegedly broke into the local preschool and vandalized the facility. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated the man was found inside the preschool at about 10 a.m....
-
Photo Gallery 5/13/20Virtual tour filming at new Cape Girardeau County CourthouseFilming of a virtual tour of public areas of the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse took place Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Jackson. Charlie Herbst, District 2 associate commissioner of Cape Girardeau County, said the virtual tour would be shared...
-
Most read 5/12/20Cape County Public Health is concerned about citizens relaxing personal responsibility31In parts of Cape Girardeau over the weekend it looked like many people believed the coronavirus had disappeared. Presto magic. No longer a worry. In two grocery stores I visited, almost no one other than grocery staff wore masks or face coverings....
-
Local News 5/12/20Missouri Senate candidates Swan, Rehder differ on use tax8Two Republican state lawmakers from Southeast Missouri, each elected to the Missouri House in 2012, and who both are co-owners of small businesses in similar industries, will square off for the same Senate seat in less than three months. As similar...
-
Local News 5/12/20No cutting corners: Downtown stylist trims risk of virus exposure with sanitation policies2After weeks sheltering in place, clients of Kismet Hair Studio are so ready for a haircut that stylist Carrie McClard said she is booked up for the next several weeks, and for now, is not accepting new clients. McClard, owner and sole stylist at...
-
Coronavirus cases increase slightly Sunday6Several new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Sunday by state authorities in Missouri and Illinois. Cape Girardeau Countys positive cases grew by two, to 50. Scott Countys total increased by one to 80. In Illinois, Union County reported...
-
Crawfish boilhouse to open in JacksonA Jackson family is bringing a bit of Cajun culture to Southeast Missouri through SEMO Crawfish Co. Boilhouse & Market, set to open later this month. For more than 20 years, AmyJo and Ben Hunter have farmed and sold crawfish from their Sikeston,...
-
From the (Home) Business Desk ... Future uncertain for J.C. PenneyJ.C. Penney has been part of the business community in Cape Girardeau for nearly a century, but its future here could be in doubt because of the company's uncertain financial picture. According to published reports, the company is planning to file...
-
Cape Girardeau man charged with fleeing, attempting to disarm an officer3After allegedly fleeing from police in mid-April, a 24-year-old Cape Girardeau man now faces additional charges for attempting to disarm an officer and resisting arrest. The first set of charges against the suspect, Deion Phillips, stem from an...
-
Photo Gallery 5/11/20House fire at 40 North Henderson Ave.Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire at 40 North Henderson Ave. on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. According to a media fact sheet prepared by deputy fire chief Randy Morris Jr., the structure was occupied...
-
Most read 5/9/20Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Scott CountyTwo more Scott County residents have died because of COVID-19. According to the county's Health Department, five county residents have died from the virus. The county's positive cases total 78. Union County, Illinois, reported two new cases Friday,...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.