Prayer 5-12-20

Missouri Senate candidates Swan, Rehder differ on use tax1Two Republican state lawmakers from Southeast Missouri, each elected to the Missouri House in 2012, and who both are co-owners of small businesses in similar industries, will square off for the same Senate seat in less than three months. As similar...
No cutting corners: Downtown stylist trims risk of virus exposure with sanitation policies1After weeks sheltering in place, clients of Kismet Hair Studio are so ready for a haircut that stylist Carrie McClard said she is booked up for the next several weeks, and for now, is not accepting new clients. McClard, owner and sole stylist at...
Storybook Trail pairs literacy, exerciseThose who walk, run or bike on the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail may have noticed signs pop up last Thursday with pages from Sweet Dreams, Curious George, a childrens book by Margret and H.A. Rey. The signs are located near the Osage Centre in...
Southeast to reopen next week as semester endsPhase I of Southeast Missouri State Universitys reopening is scheduled to begin Monday, with employees, including essential student workers, expected to return. Each university division and department, according to a university-wide email from...
Jackson begins flush of city's water systemThe Jackson Public Works Department began its annual flush of the citys water system this week and wants people to know that while the process may cause water to appear cloudy or discolored, it doesnt affect water safety. The work started...
B-2 stealth bomber flies over Cape GirardeauTipton family members, from left, mother Ashley, 7-year-old Sydney, 10-year-old Madison and father Jeff, all of Jackson, watch as a B-2 stealth bomber flies over Cape Girardeau on Friday, as seen from a parking structure at Southeast Hospital. ...
Sixth Scott County resident dies of coronavirusOne additional death attributed to COVID-19 was reported in Scott County on Monday. Six Scott County residents have died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus. A new case of the virus was also reported by county health authorities,...
Charges filed in New Madrid guns incidentNEW MADRID, Mo. -- A New Madrid man is facing charges after an argument ended with gunshots Friday evening. According to a probable cause statement from Sgt. John Dubois of the New Madrid Police Department, he was patrolling at 5:15 p.m. Friday when...
Coronavirus cases increase slightly Sunday4Several new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Sunday by state authorities in Missouri and Illinois. Cape Girardeau Countys positive cases grew by two, to 50. Scott Countys total increased by one to 80. In Illinois, Union County reported...
Cape Girardeau man charged with fleeing, attempting to disarm an officer3After allegedly fleeing from police in mid-April, a 24-year-old Cape Girardeau man now faces additional charges for attempting to disarm an officer and resisting arrest. The first set of charges against the suspect, Deion Phillips, stem from an...
Photo Gallery 5/11/20House fire at 40 North Henderson Ave.Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire at 40 North Henderson Ave. on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. According to a media fact sheet prepared by deputy fire chief Randy Morris Jr., the structure was occupied...
Physician: Ending handshaking is 'good advice' in virus age5The chief medical officer of the Saint Francis Health System agrees it would be better if people don't shake hands after the current COVID-19 pandemic runs its course. Thomas Diemer, M.D., also president of Saint Francis Medical Partners, thinks...
Cape WWII veteran reminisces about V-E Day2John Dragoni Sr. of Cape Girardeau turned 95 Saturday and he admits his memory isn't what it used to be. He recalls with complete clarity, though, where he was on V-E (Victory in Europe) Day 75 years ago. "I was on (the island of) Tinian in the...
Three new coronavirus cases in Union County, Illinois; new cases also reported in Stoddard, Scott countiesCOVID-19 cases in Union County, Illinois, grew by three Saturday. Illinois state health department reported 62 cases in the county. One person has died in the county from the virus. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website...
Cape, Jackson city park playgrounds remain closed through May 3111Playgrounds in Cape Girardeau and Jackson city parks will remain closed at least until May 31, in accordance with state and county guidance, officials said Friday. Julia Jones, parks and recreation director for the city of Cape Girardeau, said the...
Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Scott CountyTwo more Scott County residents have died because of COVID-19. According to the county's Health Department, five county residents have died from the virus. The county's positive cases total 78. Union County, Illinois, reported two new cases Friday,...
Dental practices taking extra COVID-19 safety precautionsFace masks and social distancing have become part of our daily lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are some places where its not possible to wear a face mask or maintain at least six feet from other people. One of those places is the...
Riverside Regional Library announces phased reopen planRiverside Regional Library announced a plan Friday to reopen in phases, as recommended by state and federal guidelines, according to library director Jeff Trinkle. Phase one will begin May 13, with all branches offering contactless curbside pickup,...
Cape Riverfront Market announces safety changes1The Cape Riverfront Market has a few tweaks for today's market in Century Casino's parking lot, and will reopen as a socially-distanced walk-up market at the casino on May 16, according to market manager Emily Vines with Old Town Cape. For today,...
Volunteers needed for county coronavirus studyDo you live in Cape Girardeau County and can you spare a sample of your blood? If so, you may qualify for a study to determine how widespread COVID-19 is among county residents. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center needs approximately...
Photo Gallery 5/9/20Surprise-birthday parade for Collin StephensCollin Stephens of Cape Girardeau was the man of the hour at his surprise-birthday parade Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Shawnee Park in Cape Girardeau. Collin marks his 10th birthday Sunday and his mother, Michaela Stephens, said she had the idea to...
Proms of the past: COVID-19 puts hold on prom seasonProms of the past: COVID-19 puts hold on prom season It's the time of year when many high school students are typically busting out the formal wear, making dinner reservations and preparing to dance the night away at prom. But prom also looks...
Most read 5/8/20Cape's historic Glenn House to appear on A&E's 'Ghost Hunters'1A&Es Ghost Hunters production crew paid Cape Girardeaus historic Glenn House a visit to investigate disturbing paranormal activity, and the results of that visit are set to air on the channel May 20. The episodes title, The Glenn Family...
Most read 5/8/20Cyclist struck near intersection of Broadway, N. West End in CapeA 15-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The cyclist was traveling west on Broadway approaching North West End Boulevard when a vehicle turned...
Most read 5/7/20Rude Dog Pub and The Library transition to smoke-free in downtown Cape2As many businesses in Cape Girardeau work to reopen while navigating social-distancing guidelines, two popular downtown bars have focused on a different public health concern smoking. Rude Dog Pub and The Library both announced changes to their...
Most read 5/7/20Coronavirus cases grow by more than 50 percent in Union County, Illinois1Officials with several counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with cases in Union County, Illinois, jumping more than 50 percent. Southern Seven Health Department, which includes Union and Alexander counties in Southern...
Most read 5/5/20The Reopening: Local business, health, government leaders weigh in11Businesses in Missouri reopened Monday with strict social-distancing guidelines and requirements, launching Phase One of Gov. Mike Parsons Show Me Strong Recovery plan. Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order April 3 in an effort to slow...
Most read 5/5/20'Murder Hornets,' with killer sting, land in U.S.SPOKANE, Wash. -- The world's largest hornet, a 2-inch killer dubbed the "Murder Hornet" with an appetite for honey bees, has been found in Washington state, where entomologists were making plans to wipe it out. The giant Asian insect, with a sting...
Most read 5/4/20Most Cape County churches cautious about reopening soon5Missouris churches now have big decisions to make about when to gather again in-person. Many local houses of worship have been in online-only communication with parishioners for weeks. They would appear to be direct and immediate beneficiaries of...