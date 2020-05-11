We remember Charles C. Clippard

-
Column (5/11/20)Everyone deserves to live under the Biden standardWhy should Joe Biden get due process, but not others accused of sexual misconduct? Thats the question raised by the progressive reaction to Tara Reades accusation against Biden on the one hand, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos new rules for...
-
Sikeston newspaper editor introduces 'my Corona'Meet my Corona. She won't make you sick but be warned: She may just inspire you during these tough times caused by another corona. "My Corona" is actually my grandmother, whose first name is Corona. Her friends call her "Coonie." Born at her family...
-
CARES Act funds to counties should be scrutinizedCounty governments in Missouri are receiving significant CARES Act funding to be used on coronavirus-related expenses. Nearly $521 million is being distributed collectively to most Missouri counties, with an additional $173 million-plus going to St....
-
Trump's critics can't have it both waysThe left's position on the nation's proper response to the pandemic, though shrouded in the language of compassion, is incoherent and morally repugnant virtue signaling. Since this calamity began, many national Democratic leaders, the left-wing...
-
-
-
Editorial (5/8/20)Whether in-person or by phone, take time to celebrate mom this weekendIt's Mother's Day weekend, a time we celebrate moms for all they do for our families and communities. Though Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order has been lifted, social distancing is still the order of the day. That means more people this year...
-
Column (5/8/20)Current crisis: Pearl Harbor, or another Great Depression?Speaking on "Meet the Press" a few weeks ago, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams called the coronavirus crisis "our Pearl Harbor moment" -- invoking the greatest call to action in our nation's history. Within days of the Japanese aerial attack,...
-
Where do we start when opening up the economy?Let's start with respecting others -- and realizing that we're all in this together -- and that there are legitimate reasons for disagreement. That there are difficult trade-offs for any decision. And if you don't believe there are, then you may be...
-
-
Biden has become an albatross for the DemocratsJoe Biden is the apparent Democratic presidential nominee. After all, he had a seemingly insurmountable lead in delegates going into the rescheduled August convention in the postponed Democratic primary race. Biden was winning the nomination largely...
-
Column (5/6/20)On Virginia-Tennessee border, one side is open for business while the other is still on lockdownBRISTOL, Tenn./Virginia State Line Joe Deel is behind the chrome-trimmed turquoise counter of his legendary diner, the Burger Bar in Virginia, working with his wife, Kayla; daughter Emily; and sous chef, Corey Young. They can see people going to...
-
Editorial (5/6/20)Support your local merchants at area farmers marketsLocal farmers markets are opening in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, albeit with some specific COVID-19 precautions. The Jackson Farmers Market was the first to open in April. The Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau opened on Saturday at Century Casino...
-
-
-
Editorial (5/4/20)As Missouri reopens, continue to follow health guidanceIts nice to see businesses start to reopen following a four-week statewide shutdown in Missouri, longer in some individual municipalities. The coronavirus pandemic has not only been a health issue but an economic one. As people return to work and...
-
Editorial (5/1/20)Two local students show ingenuity, heart for service with projectsThe next time your child complains about being bored, have them read the stories about two local students making use of their time at home by focusing on impressive projects. The Arrow student newspaper at Southeast Missouri State University...
-
-
-
-
Thanks for support of St. JudeFor about 50 years the Scott City R-1 School has taken part in a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with bike-a-thons or marathons and successfully raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for them. As a director for most of them, I...
-
-
Editorial (4/29/20)Cape hospitals have new COVID-19 testing capabilitiesCape Girardeau's hospitals have made progress in recent weeks with new testing capabilities for COVID-19. SoutheastHEALTH recently announced it has been approved by three national testing companies to perform COVID-19 rapid result molecular and...
-
-
Editorial (4/27/20)Congratulations to Cape superintendent Neil GlassCape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass was recently recognized with the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) New Superintendent Award for the Southeast District. The honor is reserved for superintendents in their...
-
Editorial (4/24/20)SEMO's Walk for Women to be held this weekend in different formatAn important fundraiser for Southeast Missouri State University's student athletes will be held this weekend, though in a different format than previous years. The annual Cindy Gannon Walk for Women, which normally brings folks to Houck Field House,...
-
-
Editorial (4/22/20)General Assembly should make Wayfair legislation priority when it returnsWith many businesses closed and individuals observing Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order, consumers are turning more to online stores for purchases. Local municipalities, which were already facing steep sales tax hits due to the...
-
Editorial (4/20/20)COVID-19 patients now recovered donate plasmaThe Southeast Missourian has reported on several individuals with local ties who have battled the novel coronavirus and are now donating plasma to help other patients recover. Walter Lamkin, a Cape Girardeau Central graduate who now resides in St....
-
Editorial (4/17/20)Film festival celebrates 10th anniversary with virtual eventThe Southeast Missouri State University Fault Line Film Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Though COVID-19 has made in-person events impossible for now, the event is taking place virtually. Films have been premiered at 7 p.m. over the...
We remember Charles C. Clippard
Cape Girardeau lost a respected man and educator late last month in Charles C. Clippard.
Clippard, 90, was a principal at Hawthorn Elementary School. When the school was renamed after him in 1991 following his retirement, he told the Southeast Missourian it was the greatest honor any school district can bestow. And he didnt think he was worthy of the honor. But the many students, faculty, staff and community members who knew him correctly disagreed, knowing it was appropriate and well deserved.
Following retirement, Clippard could be found working at Walmart in the sporting-goods department. He enjoyed the outdoors and he enjoyed helping people. It was a good fit.
Clippard once shared reflections on his lifes work.
These have been marvelous years, he said. Ive done lots of growing, maturing and learning because of my association with so many fine teachers and wonderful people. I hope that has rubbed off.
A life well lived in service to others, finding new and creative ways to share the joy of learning. Thats how many will remember Charles Clippard.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.