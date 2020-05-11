We remember Charles C. Clippard

Editorial

Cape Girardeau lost a respected man and educator late last month in Charles C. Clippard.

Clippard, 90, was a principal at Hawthorn Elementary School. When the school was renamed after him in 1991 following his retirement, he told the Southeast Missourian it was the greatest honor any school district can bestow. And he didnt think he was worthy of the honor. But the many students, faculty, staff and community members who knew him correctly disagreed, knowing it was appropriate and well deserved.

Following retirement, Clippard could be found working at Walmart in the sporting-goods department. He enjoyed the outdoors and he enjoyed helping people. It was a good fit.

Clippard once shared reflections on his lifes work.

These have been marvelous years, he said. Ive done lots of growing, maturing and learning because of my association with so many fine teachers and wonderful people. I hope that has rubbed off.

A life well lived in service to others, finding new and creative ways to share the joy of learning. Thats how many will remember Charles Clippard.