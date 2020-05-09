Honoring our health care heroes

Letter to the Editor

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the country, we have a new appreciation for our nation's health care workers. These professionals are working nonstop to diligently protect the vulnerable in our community.

While our local nurses, doctors and healthcare professionals continue to ensure our health and safety, let us take the time to commemorate and honor their dedication and sacrifice during this year's National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6-12.

From my experience as a registered nurse and a program mentor helping to train future nurses and health care professionals at WGU Missouri, I know the time, effort and patience a career in this profession requires. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has only emphasized the courage and compassion these professionals possess as they strive to make a difference in the lives of those around them.

As businesses around the area begin to open again, it is easy to forget that our essential health care heroes are still working hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I urge those who are looking for ways to give back in these times of crises to start by showing your support to them this week. While they continue to fight against Covid-19, the least we can do is reach out and express our gratitude in any way possible. In the meantime, I hope that everyone continues to stay safe and remembers to wear a mask.

HOLLY KIPLINGER, program mentor, WGU Missouri College of Health Professions, Jackson