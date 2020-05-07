*Menu
Bankruptcies

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Bankruptcies filed through April for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.

20-10267 Matthew Scott Patterson

20-10272 Monica Marie Duvall

20-10274 Elizabeth Nicole Gooch and Matthew Scott Gooch

20-10279 Tammie Denise Daniels

20-10286 Amanda Kay Dreyer

20-10295 Robert Lee Phillips, Jr. and Sheila Mae Phillips

20-10300 William Scott Ruff

20-10310 Raymond Ray Cherry

20-10311 Melissa Gay Kaminskey

20-10312 Dena Jo Copen

20-10315 Angel Denise Whitney

20-10319 Brooke Renee Cisco

20-10320 Charles Eugene Whitney

20-10326 Shawna Kay Lawrence

20-10327 David R Scroggins and Roma A Scroggins

20-10328 Desiree Cheri Krajewski

20-10331 Lee William Keller

20-10332 Tracey Edward Thomas and Christina Lynn Thomas

20-10333 Shane D. Mifflin

20-10334 Ashleigh Nicole Sauceda

20-10335 Lisa Marie Mayfield

20-10336 Terri Jo Beebe

20-10337 Jody Lee Merideth and Jennifer Dawn Groves-Merideth

20-10338 Darvile De'Mon Hopkins and Sheri Lynn Hopkins

20-10343 Janet Berniece Ditto

20-10346 Justin James Reynolds

20-10350 Cheryl Lynn Lee

20-10352 Lindsey Suzanne Mercer.