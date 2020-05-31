A Fresh Perspective

In the past few months, weve acquired a new vocabulary  COVID-19, self-quarantine, social-distancing, etc. But its not just new words weve discovered; weve also experienced a new way of life.

Ive learned from personal conversations and social media that many people have spent quite a bit of time pondering the typical pre-COVID American lifestyle and, more specifically, their own. Theyve considered how theyd been spending their time and money before self-isolation and what is really important to them.

Some people openly admit this reflection has been a proverbial wake-up call; others state that while they havent learned anything new, they have come to realize theyve gotten at least a bit off track. Younger people are vowing that post-COVID they will spend more time with loved ones, be kinder and gentler with others, focus more on what they have and less on what they lack, and so on. All laudable resolutions, of course.

Those of us in our second mile may smile at this list. Oh, we may have needed a little reminder, but age and experience had no doubt taught us those lessons long before the virus reared its ugly head.

So what did we take from this experience? Many have learned they have far too much stuff. Like many others on social media, one man posted that he and his wife went through their house from basement to attic  every box and drawer and closet  and pulled out every item they no longer used and that had no strong sentimental value. They boxed up things their children said they didnt want but were still of use. The boxes now sit in the garage, waiting to be retrieved by charitable organizations. They put in a spare bedroom the items they thought their offspring might want so they can go through it at their next visit.

That couple, and a few other people, decided to sell their house and look for something that better fits them. One lady shared, We realized very quickly into self-isolation that we use only six rooms of our 11-room home! When I think of all the unused space weve been paying to heat and cool, not to mention the taxes weve paid . . . well, I wanted to kick myself for not selling sooner.

Others have said that after self-isolation is over, they intend to travel or pursue other dreams. A friend put her TV in the spare room and shut the door. Instead of watching hours of detective shows, shes taking free French lessons and a class on digital scrapbooking online. Her husband has resumed tying flies, a hobby from his younger years. A golfing buddy is trying to talk him into joining him on a quest to visit and hike at least one trail in every Missouri State Park.

A refreshed outlook, new activities, new plans . . . what a wonderful way to bring some good from the havoc that COVID-19 has brought! Id love to hear your reflections on your own experience and that of our country during these past few months. Or if you have anything else youd like to share, Id love to hear that, as well. Please email me at pattimiinch@gmail.com.