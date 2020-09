Submitted photo.

When I was growing up, my parents took me to a lot of campgrounds in and out of Missouri. We visited or camped at most of the Missouri state parks at the time, so it’s no wonder I still visit different state parks today. Now, though, I’m doing it to include hiking. And hiking with dogs.

Pounding the dirt at Taum Sauk Mountain, Trail of Tears State Park, Katy Trail, Castlewood and others is a great way to exercise my dogs and I both at the same time. Taking two sibling labs, Dawn and Violet, at times becomes more of a sniffing contest, as they like to explore with their noses as much as anything. It never fails that they’ll crisscross at a sapling and get tangled up. But there are times I’ll leave one at home and pick up the pace.

When I take just the one lab on a hike, I usually put a little pressure on her to make it more vigorous for us both. For instance, I’ll often put on a rugged pack and load it with two, one-gallon water jugs. It serves as weight (resistance) for me but also is water for the dog. I call it a “weighted hike.” It could also be called a ruck because I usually do the hike at a faster pace and ask the dog to do the same. Any weight would work to help add to the hike’s challenge.

When taking a dog over hills, craggy rock and downed logs, it’s possible an injury could occur, so we never go too deep into a trail or too far from an exit in case something happens. It’s also a good idea to tell a family member where a hiker goes and who you’re going with.

When time permits later on, I’d like to camp and/or hike other places around the country, but trips like that would have to be planned more like a vacation than a day-trip to a park. It is something to look forward to, however.

My parents’ taking me camping when I was young further developed a love I already had for the outdoors, and these days, I’m taking that love a step further and going hiking with dogs.