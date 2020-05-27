Submitted photo.

When I was growing up, my parents took me to a lot of campgrounds in and out of Missouri. We visited or camped at most of the Missouri state parks at the time, so its no wonder I still visit different state parks today. Now, though, Im doing it to include hiking. And hiking with dogs.

Pounding the dirt at Taum Sauk Mountain, Trail of Tears State Park, Katy Trail, Castlewood and others is a great way to exercise my dogs and I both at the same time. Taking two sibling labs, Dawn and Violet, at times becomes more of a sniffing contest, as they like to explore with their noses as much as anything. It never fails that theyll crisscross at a sapling and get tangled up. But there are times Ill leave one at home and pick up the pace.

When I take just the one lab on a hike, I usually put a little pressure on her to make it more vigorous for us both. For instance, Ill often put on a rugged pack and load it with two, one-gallon water jugs. It serves as weight (resistance) for me but also is water for the dog. I call it a weighted hike. It could also be called a ruck because I usually do the hike at a faster pace and ask the dog to do the same. Any weight would work to help add to the hikes challenge.

When taking a dog over hills, craggy rock and downed logs, its possible an injury could occur, so we never go too deep into a trail or too far from an exit in case something happens. Its also a good idea to tell a family member where a hiker goes and who youre going with.

When time permits later on, Id like to camp and/or hike other places around the country, but trips like that would have to be planned more like a vacation than a day-trip to a park. It is something to look forward to, however.

My parents taking me camping when I was young further developed a love I already had for the outdoors, and these days, Im taking that love a step further and going hiking with dogs.